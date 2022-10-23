Rental housing aid

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created by Congress to help tenants struggling to keep up with rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program launched in Wyoming under the Department of Family Services in the spring of 2021.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — In an attempt to stretch its remaining federal dollars, the Department of Family Services will stop accepting new applications for Wyoming’s pandemic rental relief program on Nov. 10.

