With a financial assist from the federal government, the state of Wyoming wants to help vulnerable populations stay in their homes.
Using up to an initial $1 million, the Wyoming Department of Health is accepting applications from residents who already are participants in a COVID-19 pandemic rental assistance program. The department’s newer program is called Housing Stability Services, or HSS, and is part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Both are funded through money the state received as part of the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Wyoming’s ERAP-HSS initiative is offering to pay as much as $5,000 a household for people with disabilities and those who are older than 55 to make necessary upgrades to their homes so that they can more easily maneuver inside.
Another part of the initiative offers a similar stipend for much-needed repairs to trailers and mobile homes for people who rent the lots they sit on.
There’s potential for significant demand for this help, state officials told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this week. This is partly because the shortage of affordable places to live, coupled with rising prices for housing and overall inflation, means many people are being crunched financially. This is particularly true for people with lower incomes, experts say.
The Wyoming Department of Health last year got the $1 million in funding for HSS from the state Department of Family Services, which helps run ERAP. Officials involved in HSS hope to extend the amount of time repairs and mobility updates can be made to beyond September. It’s also possible more money could be made available, although details are not final.
“The need is huge” for such assistance across the state, said Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator at Habitat for Humanity for Laramie County. His organization helps administer HSS in the county, and the Department of Health has other administrators throughout the state.
There are people in Wyoming and locally who pay more than the government-recommended 30% threshold of their income for housing, Dorsch said.
“I think that is playing a huge part in where that need is coming from,” he said.
From the second quarter of 2020 through all of last year, Laramie County mobile home expenses increased 10.7% to an average of $1,027 monthly, according to a local economist whose organization compiles such statistics.
Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis Director Nick Colsch also said lot rents rose during that period of time. That’s part of an increase of $99 per month on average, or 10.7%, in just 18 months. Lot rents went from $468 to $490, up $22 per month on average and up 4.7% over the last 18 months.
Although it is somewhat early on in the state program, Habitat for Humanity for Laramie County has already overseen the completion of two projects for local mobile homes.
“We’ve spent up to the limit” for those two households, Dorsch said.
Additional households in the county have been referred by the Wyoming Department of Health to Habitat for Humanity for similar upgrades, so there are more projects that hopefully will be in the works.
Therein lies a wrinkle, caused in part by some of the economic conditions that make it harder for some people to remain in their homes or pay for necessary repairs.
The same supply chain crunch stemming from the pandemic that has raised prices for many goods also means that government money doesn’t go as far in paying for upgrades. Wait times for projects to be completed also are longer. Meanwhile, the increase in housing prices and rents means people may have less money available to make repairs, even in dangerous situations.
“The $5,000 is great, but sometimes there is a greater need than that,” Dorsch said of the per-household reimbursement limit for repairs and upgrades. “The cost of building supplies keep going up and up” and may rise more.
The bottom line is that while “that $5,000 bucket seems like a lot,” Dorsch said that it “can seem a lot smaller once you start making calls” to contractors and repair people to learn what repairs could cost.
In one mobile home in Laramie County, additional repairs remain on the to-do list so that the resident does not need to unplug one appliance to use another, Dorsch said.
“There was a lot of electrical work that needed to be done,” he said, adding that only some things could be fixed with the initial allotment. “There are still a few electrical things that need to be done for the person to continue to (safely) live in the trailer.”
The person has already received a new microwave and a new oven, as neither were working correctly. A thermostat was fixed, as was a leaky faucet.
State officials and Dorsch said they were unable to provide identifying details of those who have benefited from the state program for privacy reasons. But overall, they said recipients have been appreciative of the work.
In fact, the state is looking for additional administrators (formally called subrecipients) so ERAP-HSS can fully operate in every county in Wyoming.
So far, the Department of Health has connected 45 households in the state with a subrecipient, said Mark Kelly, who works at the department’s Aging Division and helps run ERAP-HSS.
“We do have people on the waiting list” in counties lacking a local organization that can coordinate all services available under ERAP-HSS, Kelly said. “As time goes on, that list is getting shorter, and that is good news.”