In December, the seven states that make up the Colorado River Basin met in Las Vegas and agreed to “work collaboratively” on a consensus-based submission to the federal government for reducing water usage out of the beleaguered river.
That did not happen.
On Jan. 31, Colorado River Basin state representatives from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior detailing how cuts of water usage between 2 million and 4 million acre-feet could be made to the Colorado River.
California submitted its own proposal.
However, the states did work closely to analyze and evaluate “an array” of technical, operational, policy and legal means to protect water elevations at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, according to Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart.
“During the course of that 45-day effort, the representatives acknowledged the shared risk and shared burden to protect and restore the storage in the reservoirs,” he said during a public webinar Tuesday.
The states also acknowledged the need to manage water usage within the available supply; reduce the risk to all water users, use sectors and resources stemming from depleted storage and ongoing drought; address the issue of unaccounted for evaporation losses in the lower basin; and recognize the limitations imposed on the Upper Basin due to annual variations in hydrology.
“The result of that process is a consensus-based modeling alternative included in the six-state letter,” Gebhart said.
The letter is not, he continued, an implementation agreement.
According to Chris Brown, a senior assistant attorney general within the Water and Natural Resources Division of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, many news outlets have focused on the difference between the proposals.
“You read the press, and they really focus on the differences — the fact that California isn’t part of the six-state consensus, but ... this isn’t a finish line. Just because we don’t agree now doesn’t mean we won’t,” Brown said Tuesday. “We still have the opportunity to move forward in this process and find a seven-state agreement. We are still working toward that end. All seven states are working toward that end.”
He, like Gebhart, said that all seven states agree that “significant actions need to be taken everywhere. California does that in a little different way, but they are still agreeing that significant reductions need to be made. While the gaps are not insignificant, there are a lot more similarities than there are differences,” he said.
