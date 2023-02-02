LHS graduation 2022

Graduates at Laramie High School’s commencement ceremony pause on stage to receive their diplomas on May 27, 2022. The ceremony was inside the University of Wyoming’s Arena Auditorium.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Wyoming’s statewide graduation rate dropped by just under a percentage point, but remains “consistently strong,” according to the top educator in the state.

“The consistency in Wyoming graduation rates is a true testament to Wyoming’s resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of the teachers and the supports that we have in place,” Wyoming State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder said Tuesday. “While we remain proud of these results, there is still much work to do to improve.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

