Wyoming’s statewide graduation rate dropped by just under a percentage point, but remains “consistently strong,” according to the top educator in the state.
“The consistency in Wyoming graduation rates is a true testament to Wyoming’s resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of the teachers and the supports that we have in place,” Wyoming State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder said Tuesday. “While we remain proud of these results, there is still much work to do to improve.”
Statewide, the graduation rates for four year students during the 2021-22 academic year was 81.8%, a decrease of 0.6% from 2021. Since 2015, Wyoming graduation rates have been over 80%.
The overall graduation rate for students in Albany County School District 1 for 2021-2022 was 86.4%. The graduation rate for students with a career and technical education concentration was 98.8%. The graduation rate among students in ACSD1 who are on an individualized education plan was 58.1%, according to the WDE.
The WDE “stands ready” to assist districts in improving graduation rates, from early intervention in literacy and supports through school improvement plans, to increasing parent involvement, Degenfelder said. The goal is to get “government out of the way so that our teachers can teach,” she said, with expanded career pathways so students can focus on their future. Career and technical education students have a much higher rate of graduation than their peers, she said, and this year, CTE students across the state graduated at 96.5%.
Individualized education matters, she continued. Districts must create pathways for individual students to find pathways toward their own interests, as opposed to “time spent in a seat in a classroom that is one-size-fits-all.”
Although all six of the reported Native American Indian students in ACSD1 graduated, meaning they ranked in at a 100% graduation rate, the overall graduation rate for minorities in the state remains low. Degenfelder said the statewide Native American graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year was 49.3%.
“We can do better, and we will do better,” Degenfelder said. “Supports are critical in any of this, for any school. … The state will work with districts to develop a state improvement plan, and they will work with our state system of support to receive individualized support to address those challenges.”
The WDE is working with Gov. Mark Gordon to provide COVID relief dollars, particularly in the area of technology, to Native American populations, according to the state superintendent. The department will continue to provide its annual Native American learning conference, which provides professional development and training in districts that serve minorities, and the WDE is also launching a literacy pilot program for Native American students.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.