Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a bill signing ceremony on March 2, 2023, at the state Capitol in Cheyenne. The governor allowed controversial bills related to abortion access and the ability of transgender athletes to compete on girls’ sports team to become law on Friday without his signature.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — Stakeholders had the weekend to sit with the final decisions announced Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon on several pieces of legislation passed during the recent general session.

Their reactions were divided, as Wyoming became the first state to ban the use of abortion pills, and followed others in prohibiting transgender girls from competing in high school sanctioned sports. The governor also allowed another anti-abortion bill to become law without his signature, and backed the “Wyoming Prescription Drug Transparency,” while utilizing his line-item veto authority on sections of it.

