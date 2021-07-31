Laramie is a mountain biking hot spot. With the opening of the Schoolyard Trails a few years ago, and now expanding to Pilot Hill, those who take to singletrack and knobby tires continues to grow. Even before that, mountain biking was a hit with the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area and the amazing maze of trails at Curt Gowdy State Park.
I took to mountain biking early on and even published two guidebooks through Falcon Press: “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole.” When I explored mountain biking opportunities across the state for those, designated trail systems were few and far between. My books are obsolete now, with the tremendous expansion of mountain biking trail systems across the state.
Still, my preferred cycling involves a different mode. Most mornings, I start my day atop my road bike — a much lighter bike with dropped handlebars and skinnier tires. I can’t explain why, but I prefer pedaling the blacktop to the singletrack. I cover distances ranging from around 12 to 60 miles and enjoy getting in a tuck to push it — or sitting up straight and just looking around.
I am a roadie at heart. While I enjoy mountain biking, I prefer that with my dog, Dobby, on two-track roads, typically well away from mountain biking trails. Dobby shows pure joy in running alongside me; he doesn’t understand where to go on singletrack paths.
I’m not alone pedaling Laramie’s highways heading out of town. I wave to other cyclists during my weekday early morning rides on Roger Canyon Road. On my weekend longer rides, I might see one or two others opting to pedal the highways and byways. Our numbers aren’t what they once were, but we are still out there, with our flashing taillights and bright “do you see me now” clothing.
While I race occasionally, every time I do, I prove I’m not fast, even when I try to push it. My passion is bike touring; seeing the country from atop the seat of a bicycle. I’m about halfway to my goal of bike touring in every state.
COVID-19 put my goal on pause. A bike tour that would have taken me through Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont was canceled. We also canceled the annual Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour in 2020 and again this year. I have served as tour director since the event began in 1997. While some large bike tours resumed this summer, we had to make that decision last March, and we weren’t certain we could pull off a safe July event with 350 cyclists from around the country. We’ll be back in 2022.
Likely the cancellation of that event, which typically attracts a considerable Laramie contingent, is why the number of cyclists on the road diminished this year. Without the need for the necessary long-distance training, riders are likely pursuing other interests this summer.
Road riding out of Laramie was problematic the last two years due to the spate of rough chip seal treatments that seemed to plague all the popular routes at the same time. Finding a paved route with low traffic and smooth blacktop was futile.
I’m happy to report road conditions have improved.
Herrick Lane, my favorite weekend route, was reconstructed last summer and now is in great shape for pedaling. The section of Highway 130 from town to the turnoff also has new pavement. The shoulder is especially smooth.
Pahlow Lane, another one of my favorite routes, had horrible chip seal two years ago. It took all the fun out of riding from town to Lake Hattie. I gave it a go a week ago, and was pleasantly surprised the road is better now, although far from being smooth. The fun part is coming back where the 2- to 3-foot edge of the shoulder on that south side was not chip sealed. It’s a hoot. Too bad they didn’t do the same to the other side. Getting out to Pahlow Lane via Highway 230 is still annoying, with wide perpendicular cracks on the shoulder, but even those seem to be better now.
Roger Canyon Road, which was especially rough a few years back, is good, especially the three sections of smooth pavement that repaired road damage. Alas, the narrower road going up the actual canyon is still one of the worst examples of chip seal application in the county, and it remains quite rough.
So roadies, keep getting out there. I enjoy doing a quick wave of {span}camaraderie{/span} and smile when I get a wave back. I thank, too, those motorists who give me extra space when they can; it’s very much appreciated.
Happy trails to all, whatever your mode.