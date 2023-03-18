Russ Christensen

Chris Russell “Russ” Christensen, Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee.

NEWCASTLE — Chris Russell “Russ” Christensen, a resident of the homestead he was born on in 1930, was inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2021.

Except for the years he served as a medic in the army during the Korean War, he has lived his entire life on the homestead his father acquired in 1910.

