“The American Rescue Plan” puts $1,400 checks directly into the hands of millions across the country. Although there are Laramie residents still awaiting their checks — some still waiting for the $600 promised from the second round — some who have received this round said they don’t necessarily need the money.
Nate Williams is a full-time transit operator at the University of Wyoming. Up until recently he worked weekends at Third Street Bar as a bouncer. After receiving his stimulus last week, his financial solvency remained relatively the same.
“I didn’t need the stimulus at all,” Williams said, “Some people really do need it, but I’m not one of them.”
Williams views COVID relief money as “forced government loans” and believes he and everyone else will eventually have to pay the money back. Because of this belief, Williams has never agreed with direct stimulus relief, and has placed his $1,400 in a savings account, untouched.
In fact, six out of 10 individuals interviewed said they plan to keep the money in a savings account, so that they are in a better financial situation in the future. Many of them are in the service industry.
“Those in the service industry, like me, realized how vulnerable [they] are to issues like (the pandemic) and this whole last year was a wake-up call,” said Dominic Vigil, owner of 7220 Barbershop.
Vigil said one year ago, on March 24, he received the notice by Wyoming Board of Cosmetology to shut down his shop. For approximately six weeks he didn’t have any income. The past year, Vigil said he had to “buckle down” and figure out ways to remain fiscally solvent for himself and his young daughter.
“You never know when something like this will happen,” he said.
Like Williams, Vigil immediately put the $2,800 in savings so he can be in a better financial position if another COVID wave occurs.
Charleigh Cole, 28, is employed at Vigil’s barbershop and plans to pay off the credit card debt she accrued during the first half of the pandemic, approximately $1,400.
“It’s not too bad, but it’s something I’d like to take care of,” Cole said. She added the comfort of either more savings or less credit card debt would be a major relief as she continues her studies at UW.
Donald “Alex” Folk, of Plenty Unlimited Inc. — an indoor vertical farms company — also plans on using the money to pay off certain debts and placed the money in savings so he can better plan repaying $25,000 worth of student loans.
“My goal is to be debt-free by 30,” he said, but having a savings account is nice for emergencies.
Although the stimulus was helpful, it wasn’t necessary for Folk’s financial solvency. But his recent financial goals have changed some of his spending habits. The added realties of the pandemic, Folk has made Folk become more frugal. He still strongly believes in supporting local businesses, however, and frequents restaurants and bars like Sweet Melissa’s Vegetarian Café and O’Dwyers.
“I like coming out and spending money, too,” he said with the understanding that spending money helps the local economy’s revenue.
In fact, Chief Economist Wenlin Liu in the Department of Administration and Information, Economic Analysis Division in Cheyenne, encourages spending and said the stimulus better equips households to recirculate money in the economy.
In general, Liu said the stimulus checks were given so that people can directly spend the money and create retail revenue at the local level. The reality is many are using the money to pay off bills, like or saving it for emergencies.