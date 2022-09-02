Heather Lang

Heather Lang of Powell hopes to share her experience with losing her brother to suicide in an effort to help others who are contemplating harming themselves or family and friends worried for their loved ones. 

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL — The family of Thomas “TG” Howard wanted to make sure they didn’t hide his mental illness and depression, listing it as his cause of death in his obituaries. It was important to find a positive in the unthinkably hard reality of how he died.

Howard took his own life Christmas day, 2015. The popular athlete at Cody High School who joined the Navy after graduation had first turned to alcohol and then opiates in an effort to deal with his mental illness.

