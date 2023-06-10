Missionary Derek Thomas

Missionary Derek Thomas is shown with some Ukrainian boys after distributing relief on Sept. 22, 2022. Thomas spoke of his ministry in Ukraine during a recent visit to Cody.

 Courtesy

CODY — Even in the destruction wrought over the last 15 months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hope can be discovered in unexpected places.

During a May 18 presentation in Cody, Derek Thomas — an American missionary who has been working in Ukraine since 2013 — spoke of tulips sprouting in the shadow of decimated Ukrainian homes.

