Everyone wore masks in the lift lines and when headed indoors. Instead of enjoying lunch in the lodge, people headed to their cars — their own personal ski chalets. Getting a lift ticket took some pre-planning by purchasing a ticket well in advance online. Actual tickets were picked up upon arrival at an outdoor ticket window. Spur-of-the-moment ski days were a luxury only for season ticket holders.
The list could go on. This year, those who downhill skied or snowboarded at pretty much any ski area or resort in the country adhered to special Covid-19 safety precautions.
The season ended abruptly in March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic. With the knowledge of how the virus spread, adjustments in operations allowed the 2020-2021 ski season to open last November and December. At the time it was unknown just how things would play out, and if, instead, a second ski season might be forced to an abrupt end if they proved to become Covid super spreaders.
Becky and Aaron Maddox, owners of the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, admitted they had trepidation at the start of the season. They weren’t sure how skiers and snowboarders would respond to the necessary changes.
“We discovered that people still wanted to ski,” Becky Maddox said. “We had a surprisingly good season, all things considered.”
Laramie resident Jim Robinson enjoyed this season at the Snowy Range Ski Area in spite of the Covid safety measures.
“Once I was on the hill and skiing, it seemed like a normal ski year and Covid was no longer an issue,” Robinson said. “The snowpack, despite a slow start in December and early January, became very good from mid-January on.”
Robinson noted people were generally good about putting on their face masks or pulling up their neck gaiters when in the lift lines. If they forgot, lift operators were quick to give reminders.
“Actually, wearing a face covering for skiing is not a burden as most skiers now wear some kind of buff or ski mask,” Robinson said. “I seldom saw surgical masks being worn.”
Maddox said the lift operators and staff in the lodge were willing to hold the line and ensure masks were worn and safety measures followed. Of concern at the start of the season was the health and safety of the workers. With daily morning health checks and testing when needed, Maddox said there was only one confirmed case of Covid all season. That worker was immediately isolated and their contacts traced and tested. Thankfully, it was an isolated case.
Those wanting ski or snowboard lessons needed to reserve in advance with limited class sizes; there were no walk-up lessons. Maddox admitted that really helped to plan staffing in the Ski School.
“In the past, we would really sweat it the night before a busy weekend, wondering if we had enough instructors,” Maddox said. “We never knew how many lessons to expect. This was one change that proved quite useful.”
All skiers and snowboarders were encouraged to minimize use of the lodge and to take breaks in their own vehicles. Due to that, Robinson said there was a premium in arriving early to get a parking spot close to the lodge.
“I used my car as a sort of basecamp,” Robinson said. “Some days I would come back to my car and eat lunch there. Parking in the first or second row certainly made trips to and from the car much easier.”
On warm days, the parking lot took on the look of a football tailgate party, but without the big groups. Maddox said she’d see people bring out grills, put down carpeting as a floor mat and relax in lawn chairs. Such activity worked especially well on warmer days, but on cold days, using a vehicle as a lodge got trickier.
Maddox also noted that people skied longer, staying on the slopes right up to closing time.
“It seemed that people just focused more on the skiing,” Maddox said. “The simplicity appealed to people, at least for one season.”
The hope, no doubt, is that next season is a “normal” one where social distancing is by choice and not by requirement, and face covers are used for warmth, not to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity.
For those looking to next season, now is the time to check into season passes since the best deals are typically available well before the snow flies. For information on season ticket deals at the Snowy Range Ski Area, check the ski area website (www.wnowyrangeski.com).