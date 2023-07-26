CHEYENNE — Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers found enough evidence Friday to proceed with a first-degree murder trial for Charles R. Karn, whose charges were bound over to district court at the end of a preliminary hearing.

Karn was arrested on June 15 after allegedly strangling his girlfriend, Phoenix Cerenil. She was pronounced dead two days later. At the time of his arrest, Karn was facing charges of aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), strangulation of a household member (throat or neck) and domestic battery (first offense). After Cerenil was officially pronounced dead, the state brought first-degree murder charges against Karn.

