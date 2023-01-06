They persist. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night deters these streakers. It doesn’t matter if they encounter physical challenges or if Mother Nature opts to bring on the arctic deep freeze. They keep running.
This form of streaking has nothing to do with running around in just a birthday suit; it means running at least a mile every single day—no days off.
Seven Wyoming runners are on the active streak roster with the U.S. Running Streak Association and four of those are from Laramie. To even get on the list, a runner must complete a streak for a year.
Mike Ernst has the longest streak of any Wyomingite on the list, having run every day for more than 14½ years. Ernst admits he’s a little slower now than when he started. If the streets turn icy, he heads to the running track at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. He still gets in his regular 5 miles, arriving at 5 a.m. to buzz around the track 55 times.
“I call it my 5 at 5,” Ernst said. “I just hate running on icy streets after falling a few times over the years. It takes longer to recover when older, especially if you run every day.”
The recreation center closed the morning of the arctic blast, though, so Ernst ran outside. He said he took the main roads around town at 4:30 a.m. to avoid traffic. Luckily he has plenty of cold weather gear and he finished the 5 miles feeling just fine.
Ernst didn’t start his streak as a New Year’s resolution as some do. When he started streaking, he had been running quite a lot anyway.
“I started my streak after my wife got cancer for the third time in three years,” Ernst said. “I told her I would run every day until she went into the hospital again for the fourth time. I never thought she’d be cancer-free 14½ years later. I’m afraid to stop running now since I don’t want to jinx anything.” Ernst said running every day now is as much a habit as taking a shower or brushing his teeth.
“For me, it is easier to do a run every day,” Ernst said. “If I were to take a day off, then it becomes two and, before you know it, you stop running. I get asked regularly if I’m still running every day; it becomes a large part of who you are.”
Ernst rewards himself in a rather unusual mode: he races. He said races and vacationing for races are his reward. He races once or twice a month, often traveling to Colorado. He finds it important to have that personal goal.
Another Laramie runner on the streak list is Kathleen Selmer. She just got on the roster, marking her one year of running on Dec. 14. This is her second streak, though. The first one lasted eight years, one month and eight days. Then surgery on a damaged shoulder forced her to stop. Rather than hang up the running shoes, once she got a nod from her doctor, she started running again—that same day, even though she still wore a sling.
Selmer had many hurdles this past year, making a return to the streak roster no easy feat. In the spring she had a hip ache that turned out to be osteoarthritis. Eventually she’ll need hip replacement but, for now, strengthening exercises help her keep running. Then she traveled to Europe for a family whirlwind vacation. Right after that, the death of her father took her to Maryland; then there was a bout of COVID-19 and another injury causing back pain.
“Nothing has kept me from completing at least a mile outside every day,” Selmer said. “There have been some very challenging days, and I may never get back to the mileage I had a year ago. But those daily outdoor runs are special, and I don’t want to give them up. Sometimes my husband questions my sanity, but he never stops me.”
That sanity was likely in question when, on Dec. 22, Selmer ran 5 miles outside during our dramatic arctic blast.
“That was my coldest run ever, just barely beating my previous cold run,” Selmer said. “It was minus-24 degrees with a wind chill of minus-44 degrees. I know how to dress for the cold, though, and I felt just fine.”
Selmer is quite a role model for her grandson, Chaitan Murthy. The youngster has run every day for two years, although initially he didn’t make the 1 mile minimum. Now Chaitan is on his way to maybe getting on the streak roster, having run at least a mile every day since July 10, 2022.
The other two Laramie streakers are Meredith Bickett, who has run for six years as of this New Year’s Day, and Eve Newman who has maintained a 2.4-year streak.
If you’re already a runner and need a little motivation, maybe work toward adding your name to the roster a year from now—just take it a day at a time.