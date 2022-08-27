About this series

The recent spate of tragic shootings — including the massacre of 19 elementary school kids and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas and the delayed police response — shook the nation’s conscience at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The debacle has sent school districts, law enforcement agencies and policy makers back to the drawing board over the summer to reexamine and revise security and active shooter plans.

Recent mass shootings have also sparked fresh debates and pushes for gun control, increased security infrastructure, mental health services for students and anti-bullying campaigns as well as calls for more cops and security guards on campuses.

This series will look at how communities across the country have been getting ready for the new school year and what students, teachers, staff and parents will see in their returns to classrooms.

Upcoming stories in the series include:

• Follow the money: How police and school districts pay for school security infrastructure and cops and guards on campus — and the challenges that can create.

• On the front lines: How students, parents, teachers and others feel about the new school year and what would make them feel safer in classrooms.

• Enrollment impacts and other campuses — Are school security concerns adding to the home and charter school trends and how are other educational venues (including private schools) responding to recent shootings and worries about security.