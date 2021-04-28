It’s no secret that people across the state of Wyoming, as well as the entire nation, have struggled financially through the COVID-19 pandemic. Although more people are getting vaccinated and businesses are starting to reopen, the economic devastation is still rippling through Wyoming communities. Fortunately, some relief is on the way.
This past February, Governor Mark Gordon signed Executive Order 2021-02, directing the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) to create administrative infrastructure for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in the state so that funds could be distributed quickly upon passage of authorizing legislation. ERAP is a U.S. Treasury initiative passed through the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021, and expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
On April 21, Gordon signed Senate File 118. This authorizes DFS to administer funds through ERAP, which is open to Wyoming renters who meet income eligibility requirements, are struggling to pay rent and/or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and can demonstrate they are experiencing housing instability. The program will utilize $200 million in federal funding to cover rent and utility costs for Wyomingites struggling financially due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the federal guidelines, $180 million is available for direct rent and utility assistance while $20 million is available for application assistance and administrative costs.
“We have seen the need for this stabilizing relief since the federal government created this program in December,” Gordon said.
DFS has created an online platform to process household applications and eligible payments. Local nonprofits will also receive program funding from DFS, so that eligible households can receive help with their applications, as well as a range of other housing stability services.
“We are very thankful to Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature for giving us the opportunity to help families…avoid homeless while recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The program also will help landlords, many of whom are small businesses, avoid financial difficulties when their renters cannot pay,” said Korin Schmidt, director of DFS.
FOR ALBANY COUNTY RESIDENTS
For Albany County residents, the Albany County Treasurer’s office is currently handling questions about ERAP applications as they have not yet determined which organization or non-profit in the community will be designated to help residents. Tracy Fletcher is Albany County’s treasurer and will be handling questions until further notice.
“We’re still looking for the right person or location to help. In the meantime, I’ll do everything I can to help people and direct them to resources,” Fletcher said.
She explained that the program does not pay tenants directly. Renters applying for rent and/or utility assistance will need to disclose their landlord’s contact information and their utility. Therefore, it’s important to make sure your landlord is notified before applying because they will have to fill out paperwork to get paid. Fletcher also recommended checking out the DFS website to see which documents are needed before getting ready to apply.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
There are four criteria that applicants must meet to qualify for ERAP:
• You rent your home in Wyoming or have unpaid rent on a previous Wyoming residence
• Your household income is equal or less than 80% of area median income (DFS posted an income chart on their website to help determine if you meet this requirement)
• You have qualified for unemployment benefits or can show financial loss due to COVID-19
• You are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
Eligible expenses include (reviewed on a case-by-case basis):
• Unpaid current and future rent and utility payments up to three months at a time
• Unpaid past due rent and utility services, incurred after March 13, 2020
• Reasonable relocation expenses
• Security deposits
• Reasonable late fees
• Electricity
• Energy costs (fuel, oil, propane)
• Water and sewer
• Internet Service (up to $50 per month)
FOR MORE INFO AND APPLICATIONS
Applications for ERAP open at 8 a.m., Thursday. Applications and further details about eligibility requirements can be found at www.dfs.wyo.gov/erap. Only online applications will be accepted, so applicants must be able to upload required documents electronically.
Albany County residents who need help filling out applications can call Tracy Fletcher at the Albany County Treasurer’s office at 307-721-2504.