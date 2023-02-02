A University of Wyoming student has created an online platform that presents real-time, daily campus energy consumption and emissions data to the public.
The goal behind Campus Heartbeat, according to UW student Luke Macy, is to support education, research, operations and sustainability outreach at the state’s only four-year institution.
“The platform could serve as a tool for the Laramie community to promote more energy-efficient practices and systems, with live data to show improvements over time,” said Macy, who serves as the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming’s director of sustainability.
After receiving an undergraduate degree at Arizona State, Macy came to UW. There, on one of the leading college campuses when it comes to sustainability, Arizona State has a similar program called Campus Metabolism. Working from his energy background, Macy developed Campus Heartbeat, which is now live.
“It puts energy efficiency on people’s radar, and you can integrate it into your own research,” Macy said. “I think students, staff and the public can all contribute to sustainability efforts. It is kind of like making sustainability open-source.”
According to Campus Heartbeat, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, when the temperature in Laramie sat well below freezing, the UW student union registered a usage of 130 kWh of electricity . The average household uses around 29.5 kWh per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Also published on Campus Heartbeat is both chilled and hot water usage and CO2 emissions in tons.
“It is mutually beneficial for the public to learn more about energy management, and it’s also beneficial for the university to gain recommendations from the public to dramatically improve energy efficiency,” Macy said. “I think (we can) ask ourselves, ‘Is it our responsibility to the broader society to be transparent on how much carbon we are putting into the atmosphere?’”
“Students, staff and the public would be able to see real-time improvements in electricity consumption and could use the data to calculate the amount of finances saved by implementing energy-efficient projects, such as retrofitting buildings on campus with LED lights,” he said.
Oftentimes people spend time inside their own buildings, whether on campus or off, he said. When given the chance, Macy said he hopes people would consider ways to make their own facilities more energy efficient.
“If you notice that there are more fluorescent lights, and you can see that (consumption) on Campus Heartbeat, maybe you will take the initiative and start to retrofit your building to LED lights,” he said. “I really think that anyone from any background, no matter your background or your job, can make a difference.”
People from all different disciplines, whether in electricity, carbon or water, can drill down into problem areas using the real-time data on Campus Heartbeat, he said.
“Another opportunity could be using water data, chilled water or hot water, in the summer or winter, to see if there are problems with plumbing,” Macy said. “That might indicate to the public that there could be a more efficient system, if there is too much use of water.”
When it comes to sustainability in Wyoming, Macy said the university has a chance to be a leader.
“As a relatively large, public institution, it is a great opportunity for the University of Wyoming to let the rest of the state know we are committed to becoming more sustainable, and to making consumption data more public,” he said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.