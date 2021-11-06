CHEYENNE — A 13-year-old male student was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle near McCormick Junior High.
A preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the boy attempted to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. While crossing, the student was struck by an oncoming Ford Escape.
Paramedics and police immediately arrived on the scene to provide medical treatment. The victim suffered critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of vehicle remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.
Under the circumstances, Laramie County School District 1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley said parents were encouraged to come pick up children who were close with the student. Counseling services were provided, and the McCormick Junior High emergency response team was put in place to support students, staff and parents in need.
“We are devastated,” Fraley said. “All of our thoughts are with the family at this time.”
Fraley and school officials were not the only ones to express their condolences to the family and other community members impacted.
Mayor Patrick Collins and his wife, Judy, said in a statement that they sent their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family of the young teen. Those condolences extended to the McCormick students and staff, as well.
“Life is precious,” the statement from the mayor’s office said. “This is a reminder to cherish and love those around you. One thing I do know is Cheyenne will rally behind and support this young man’s family, as well as the McCormick students and staff. Our community will step up and help in such a time of need. That’s why I love this community and its people.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to CPD.