GILLETTE — Emily Nuzum and Madison Bracht were in the middle of a fall out.
The two childhood friends were in the thick of a teenage stalemate brought along by loss in the family and a growing up of sorts.
In other words, they weren’t talking at the time.
But as Bracht scrolled through her phone, nearly two years ago, something stood out. She paused and scrolled back up.
“(Nuzum) posted something and I found it pretty weird, since that’s not something she usually posted so I decided to leave a nice comment,” Bracht said. “Then she reached out to me.
“She reached out to me about being sexually assaulted and it was by the same person I was sexually assaulted by, so we decided we wanted to come forward not alone.”
“We needed each other,” Nuzum added. “We just didn’t know it.”
Although the two 16-year-olds recognize and are grateful that the moment reignited the bond of friendship they had years before, they also know that the shared traumatic experience is something that neither of them should have had to live through, especially not alone.
Now, almost two years later, they are sharing their stories so that people their age can know who to turn to if they experience the same situation. They are starting a group called “We Will Not Be Silenced” with the aim to support and promote healing and understanding.
The two have turned a traumatic situation into a new beginning, laying groundwork for more communication and visibility on a prevalent issue that oftentimes hides in the invisibility of a victim’s shame or guilt.
“The main goal is to spread awareness (of sexual assault) because it’s unspoken,” Nuzum said. “We’re trying to focus on our peers, people our ages, because no one talks about it and it’s something that’s super hard to do.”
Since the two started their campaign just a few months ago, they’ve already had local girls and girls from out-of-state reach out to them for help or just a shoulder to lean on. The two hope to provide support but also share their experience in coping and what to expect if a person chooses to report — because Nuzum said the process is not simple or easy by any means.
“Obviously, it’s up to everyone to choose whether or not to report,” Bracht said. “I won’t tell them they ever have to but I’ll tell them it’s an option.”
For a long time after Nuzum reached out to her, Bracht felt guilty because she hadn’t reported what happened to her to authorities. She felt as though, maybe if she told someone, something could have been done to take him off the streets.
But after it happened, she wasn’t in a place where she felt she could speak and it wasn’t until long after Nuzum came forward that she told her story.
“I saw how everyone was treating her (at school),” Bracht said. “And there was no way I wanted anyone to know after that.”
“People were telling me that I was a horrible person and that I ruined his life,” Nuzum said about going back to school after the student’s arrest.
But the two had each other and also their families, who they said were way more supportive than they initially thought they’d be, another thing they want to pass along to anyone who joins their group.
Right now, the two have set up a website and Instagram where people can see their stories and join to support. So far, the two said that everyone in the community has been gracious and supportive of their efforts.
“We know we’ll get kickback eventually,” Nuzum said. “But we’re ready for it.”
They’ve also reached out to other counseling services and organizations in Gillette to learn more about how to guide anyone who comes to them with questions.
And in a bake sale fundraiser at Pokey’s Bar and Grill earlier in August, the two raised more than $1,500, half of which they will donate to the Gillette Abuse and Refuge Foundation.
They will use the rest of the money raised to pay for things like items for the float they want to create for the homecoming parade and copying kits or coloring books that may help some in the group manage the hurt.
The group is something of a coping mechanism for the girls, as well.
“Yes, the group is all about helping others,” Nuzum said. “But it’s also helping us. Being able to help just one person is what I live for.”
They want people to see their faces and know their names so that they know exactly who they can go to without judgment, if they need to. Both said that having someone their own age to go to would have helped them tell their stories earlier.
“That’s who I would’ve reached out to first,” Bracht said.
But since the issue isn’t talked about, she didn’t know of anyone who could help. She had heard rumors of students who had possibly lived through a similar hurt but again, it’s not something she felt comfortable asking them about.
By stepping forward, the two hope to alleviate that stress from anyone else.
After the assaults, both of the girls had to learn how to come back to their new normal.
But somehow, they’ve also learned how to look at the situation in as positive a way as they can.
Bracht said that going through the experience pushed her to be better. She had been going through a dark time and after that night, she realized she wanted more. Since then, she’s applied herself in school and started working in the hospital — a job she’d always wanted.
Nuzum said that she has been able to look at and approach things with a wider mindset, accepting things as they come without judging others.
“It made me see that damn, this is life,” she said.
Every week, the two spend countless hours together putting together what they can to form their peer group so they can share their perspectives and experience with others in a thoughtful way. They admit that as 16 year olds, money is scarce and starting something new is intimidating, but so far, their enthusiasm has not been stymied.
And it doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon.
Nuzum and Bracht have experienced how people change from childhood into adolescence and then fully into adulthood, and they’ve realized firsthand that there will be some friends people cannot live without.
Those friends are the ones a person calls for the simple things, like help for a missed day of homework but also the harder times in life, when a friend loses a family member or struggles to get out of bed.
It’s on those days that friends reach out and give support, lifting the other and assuring them that although the life motto is overwhelmingly cheesy, everything will, at some point at least, be all right again.
Bracht and Nuzum are now at the moment where it is all right again, but their goal is to make sure that others are able to reach that same point with a group of friends there to support them.