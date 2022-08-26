Anti-abuse Campaign

Emily Nuzum, left, and Madison Brecht started We Will Not Be Silenced, a group tasked with supporting healing and understanding for young victims of sexual abuse.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Emily Nuzum and Madison Bracht were in the middle of a fall out.

The two childhood friends were in the thick of a teenage stalemate brought along by loss in the family and a growing up of sorts.

