Deer study

A mule deer doe stands in the sagebrush in southwestern Wyoming. A collaboration of researchers have been studying deer in the Wyoming Range for almost a decade.

 Tayler LaSharr via WyoFile

At the end of a devastating winter in which hundreds of deer fell over from starvation and never got up again, a mule deer doe numbered 96 gave birth to twins, a male and a female.

Not only were those twins born alive, but they also survived their first winter with their mother and continued to live. Two years later, the female twin gave birth to her own fawn not 500 yards away from where she was born.

