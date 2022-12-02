Yellowstone elk

A bull elk sporting a hefty set of 6-point antlers takes a break from nibbling on grass to emit one of Wyoming’s signature fall sounds: the bugle.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Millions of visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park each summer to gawk at geysers, waterfalls and charismatic megafauna like elk.

Bugling bulls and their harems of cows are a major part of the draw to the iconic western park that’s been protected for the past 150 years. Down the Yellowstone plateau dozens of miles to the east, however, the landscape is privately owned, increasingly valuable and changing rapidly. And the same elk spend much of their lives there.

