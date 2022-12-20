...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 40 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted
include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga,
Shirley Basin, and Baggs.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 2 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Semi-trucks drive eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Happy Jack Road exit in 2018. Subzero temperatures, high winds and snow are expected in southeast Wyoming starting Wednesday.
Wind, snow and below freezing temperatures are likely to make roads — and even stepping outside — hazardous over the next few days.
The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning starting 8 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 5 p.m. for the areas of southeastern Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25.
During this time period, wind speeds between 30-40 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The winds could be hazardous for light weight and high profile vehicles, such as tractor trailers and campers.
The winds will contribute to subzero chills that could be life threatening to people and livestock. NWS issued a wind-chill warning for the areas along and west of the Snowy Range Mountains, including Laramie, Rawlins, Saratoga, Shirley Basin and Baggs.
This warning runs from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday. During this time period, wind chills could be as cold as 40-50 degrees below zero.
This temperature of wind chill could cause frostbite in less than five minutes, and cause hypothermia and death in the case of prolonged exposure. NWS recommends that people stay indoors as much as possible, dress in layers and cover all exposed skin when going outside.
The winter weather is because of a strong push of Arctic air coming from the north, NWS meteorologist Matthew Brothers said.
He expects temperatures to start dropping quickly Wednesday afternoon.
“With that frontal push, there will be a chance of snowfall (Wednesday) evening,” Brothers said. “We’re looking at 2-3 inches of snow possible across the Laramie Valley.”
The snow could create hazardous road conditions for drivers, as blowing snow could impact visibility or cause a flash freeze.
One traveler who will likely emerge unscathed from the storm is Santa Claus. By the weekend, temperatures are forecast to rise to seasonally warm levels, Brothers said. The daytime high is forecast around 30 degrees for Saturday and nearly 40 degrees for Christmas Day.
Despite recent snowstorms, Laramie is still in a severe drought, Brothers said. The last storm in the area brought 3.5 inches of snowfall. In Cheyenne, precipitation so far this winter has been 2.4 inches below the normal level. For the month of December so far, snowfall has been 3.6 inches below the normal level.