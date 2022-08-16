The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak remained at 60% containment throughout the weekend, with only nine firefighters still assigned to the area to patrol duties.
“We’re still being pretty careful in making sure it’s not going to be a danger to anyone in any way before we move on,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos.
The area experienced rainfall over the weekend that helped ease fire conditions, Voos said. Lightning caused additional fires in the area, but firefighters and rainfall put them out quickly.
The fire will likely never reach 100% containment because of the distance between it and the fire line established by crews, Voos said. A fire can only be declared “contained” if the lines were tested and proven to work by the fire coming up and stopping at the edge.
In this situation, crews used a creek as a natural line on the west side of the fire. Because of firing operations in the area, there is a buffer of a few hundred yards between the fire and the creek, making it unlikely the fire will ever reach and “test” the line and therefore making it impossible to declare the fire 100% contained.
The fire has an tentative containment date set for Wednesday, but that is merely an estimate and is likely to change, Voos said.