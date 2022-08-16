Sugarloaf Fire

Sugarloaf Fire’s burn area, as seen from the air, in a photo from the federal government. Screenshot on July 30.

The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak remained at 60% containment throughout the weekend, with only nine firefighters still assigned to the area to patrol duties.

“We’re still being pretty careful in making sure it’s not going to be a danger to anyone in any way before we move on,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos.

