Kyler Kobbe was a tender-hearted man who lost his life to suicide when he was 22-years old.
It was near-rapid decision, defying the stereotypical notion of what suicide entails.
According to a study conducted in Korea, about 87% of near-lethal suicide attempts were made impulsively. Another study, known as the Houston Study, reported one in four near-lethal suicide attempts were made after deliberating less than five minutes.
Suicide impulsivity is particularly dangerous because traditional warning signs — such as withdrawal from activities, isolation, changes in sleep patterns — are not always present. It was an eye-opener to Kyler’s parents, Ryan and Dea, and his sister Ryleigh, who shared their thoughts and experience following Kyler’s suicide.
“Kyler didn’t have the traditional signs — he never threatened suicide,” said Ryan, adding his son never showed any signs of mental health issues. However, there were signs Kyler was having difficult times: a breakup with his long-time girlfriend, multiple jobs and minor financial insecurity, but there were no warning signs about suicide itself.
After receiving Kyler’s phone, the Kobbe family realized his suicide ideation was impulsive and suicide was a decision he had made very quickly.
However, often before they actually commit suicide, it is not unusual for victims to try and reach out to friends or family. Kyler did so on the night of his suicide via text message to two different friends.
However, this often is fraught with pitfalls.
“They didn’t necessarily have the training to take care of each other in a moment like that,” Ryan said.
What’s there to be done?
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, focusing mainly on depression and hopelessness as indicators of suicide has the potential to under identify those who are at risk.
The Wyoming Suicide Prevention Initiative through the Wyoming Department of Health has five key objectives to prevent such cases of impulsivity: statewide coordination and leadership; school-based initiatives; community-based prevention and early intervention; programs for high-risk youth; and anti-stigma and public awareness.
Destigmatizing the suicide/depression relationship is essential to prevention. An effective way to do this by having open discussions about depression and the thought of committing suicide.
“Give everyone a background and an understanding that this is real,” Ryan said.
He and his family are open about Kyler’s suicide because they want to help others and ensure that suicide doesn’t happen to anyone else. Setting aside preconceived notions about depression and therapy is important for high-risk individuals and suicide survivors.
Kyler’s mother Dea, an elementary school teacher, said caring for your mental health should be a priority.
“You go to have your teeth cleaned every six months and [you] go to the doctor every six months. There’s nothing wrong with including a mental health check, too,” she said.
However, it’s not necessarily as easy as it might be. It can be costly. Kyler’s sister, Ryleigh, also an elementary school teacher, said that after Kyler’s suicide she went to see a counselor. It cost her $300 upfront.
“No wonder no one comes in here, as long as its that expensive to go in for a visit, no one is going to prioritize it,” Ryliegh said. She added that unless there’s a way to get it covered, public mental health will continue to go neglected.
The 2017 CDC “Violence Protection Technical Packet” states an effective suicide preventative measure is provide accessible delivery of suicide care/mental heal access through insurance policies. If further stated workplace, businesses and state and local government are in the best position to incorporate mental health awareness and care for the community.
Additionally, creating “protected environments” to promote connectedness and housing stability help in preventing ideation.
The Kobbes believe the state must become pioneers for prevention for the entire country.
“If we hide behind this tragedy, then nothing will get fixed,” said Ryan.