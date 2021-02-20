A couple new events are set to take place this summer on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, which runs through the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie.
For runners, the Med Bow Rail Trail Marathon and Half-Marathon is scheduled for Aug. 14. The marathon is set to start at the southernmost Pelton Creek Trailhead and run north, with the half-marathon starting and ending at Lake Owen.
Race director Joe Lord said the idea grew from a suggestion made by a few runners who were familiar with the trail. The inaugural race had initially been planned for last summer.
“They wanted to know if we could get together and put out an event like this,” he said. “They brought the idea, and we jumped on it.”
Lord said one aim of the marathon and half-marathon is to help more people become familiar with the trail, especially runners.
“Let them know it’s up there, and that it’s a beautiful thing we have in Albany County,” he said.
Proceeds from the event will be used by a group called Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail for maintenance projects. The friends group was founded in 2018 to help the U.S. Forest Service with upkeep of the trail, such as clearing trees, rebuilding fences and fixing other infrastructure.
“We like to make improvements on the trail,” Lord said. “That’s really what we need the money for.”
Registration is open at medicinebowrailtrail.org or ultrasignup.com.
While the relatively flat trail makes an ideal running surface, it’s also great for other types of non-motorized transportation, including adaptive modes.
On Aug. 1, Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail is scheduled to host an event at the Pelton Creek Trailhead called Access Nature, during which participants will be able to try out adaptive bikes suited for the wide, gravel path.
Amber Travksy, a friends group board member, said they were inspired to organize the demonstration day after meeting a trail user with a specialized wheelchair.
“It’s one of the few paths that he can actually go on and enjoy,” Travsky said.
They’ll be partnering with a Wyoming company that makes adaptive cycling equipment and inviting local organizations to participate.
“The beauty of the rail trail is it’s non-technical and mostly flat,” Travsky said. “It’s doable, and most of the trails around here are not.”
The 21-mile Medicine Bow Rail Trail occupies a rail corridor that used to be the Hahn’s Peak and Pacific Railroad, which ran from Laramie to Coalmont, Colorado. The line was used to haul gold, livestock, timber and coal in the early 1900s. At 9,000 feet in elevation, it was the highest standard-gauge railroad in the country. The corridor is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The rail operation was abandoned in 1996 and the rails and ties removed in 1999. The refurbished depot is currently located in Centennial and houses the Nici Self Museum.
In 2001, the Forest Service began construction of a non-motorized trail along the abandoned corridor, which was still in good shape and runs from the Colorado border to just north of Lake Owen. Rail corridors make good multi-use trails because they’re flat, long-running and often travel through scenic terrain.
Lord said he was part of a team that did the corridor study during the early part of the project.
“Everybody wanted a non-motorized trail,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying it ever since.”
Across the United States, as the rail industry consolidated, government agencies and municipalities began converting rail corridors to trails. The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy estimates that more than 24,000 miles of rail-trails have been built, with another 8,000 miles in the works.
The Medicine Bow Rail Trail opened in 2007 after the bed was resurfaced, culverts repaired, debris removed and five trailheads built. There’s also a mile-long loop around Lake Owen.
Much of the volunteer work undertaken by the friends group has been clearing fallen trees that block the trail, mostly killed during the mountain pine beetle epidemic.
Last fall’s Mullen Fire burned through portions of the trail north of U.S. Highway 230, including the Lake Owen area. A caboose that sits at the trailhead, donated by the WyColo Railroad, was totally gutted by the fire. A seven-mile stretch of trail from Fox Park to Lake Owen remains closed.