Get ready, get set … go!
Sunday morning was illuminating, not just because of the warm , sunny weather, but because of the beaming smiles radiating from each and every child as they raced through the snow searching for Easter eggs filled with candy, small toys and stickers.
The event was the Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and it was sponsored by the Premier Bone and Joint Centers.
“Pretty good turnout, despite all the snow,” said Ryan Claxton, marketing director for Premier Bone and Joint.
Even with the uncertainty of possible COVID restrictions, Claxton had started planning the Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt two months ago.
“We’re happy that we were able to put it on this year now that COVID has relaxed a little bit,” he said. He was also thankful for clear weather and sunny skies.
Several employees from Premier volunteered to help setup and coordinate the event. There were several stationed at ticket tables and others directing parents and their children to the correct age group hunting sites; and three or four volunteers were haphazardly dispersing a rainbow of eggs in the snow.
Project volunteers set up three primary areas for egg hunting: zero to two-year-olds were placed in a small tree area near the horseshoe fields; three- to five-year-olds were given a roped off, square parameter; and six- and seven-year-olds were placed on the far end with a generous allotment of hunting space. There was also a second round provided for older kids aged eight to 12.
“The Easter eggs were a lot more work to put out than I thought,” said Brittany Garnich, RN at Premier Bone and Joint, “They can’t be in (clusters), and spread them out nicely.”
Just like Claxton, she was happy at the turnout.
“It’s fun to see all the kids come out from the community,” Brittany Garnich said.
In addition to the colorful plastic eggs and the joy of racing your neighbor to the not-so-well hidden pile of eggs, Claxton pointed to a a couple of tables with boxes filled with extra eggs and scooters for one boy and girl in each age group.
Children of all ages running around with empty baskets, waiting for the start buzzer, and because the eggs were plastic and colorful, they were easily spotted in the white backdrop of the snow. When asked if he had a strategic plan worked out, a boy in the three to five group said he was heading straight to the pile of 20 or so eggs on the far side of the field.
There was even a live Easter bunny — clad in face mask — who posed in front of a springtime backdrop for children to take photos with.
Nearly 20 small children and parents were lined up beside the picnic area waiting for their chance to take a photo with the Easter bunny. Licensed Practical Nurse with Premier Amy Till was tasked with taking the photos and sat on a bench directly in front of the poised bunny, snapping photos and encouraging children to smile big for the camera.
With all the families and excitement of a life-size, live bunny, Till said she photographed well over a hundred kiddos, either in group or individual.
The pictures will be available to parents through Premier Bone and Joint Centers and will be ready to download Monday.