Albany County School District Superintendent Jubal Yennie told the Board of Trustees Wednesday evening that substitute teacher availability and levels of COVID-19 in local schools were both “manageable.”
“Where we are, things are manageable. Cases are manageable,” he said. “We continue to hear positive things about students being in school. We need to continue to do what we’re trying to do.”
During Yennie’s report to the board, he explained how the district is handling an uptick in the number of teachers requesting substitutes, many of them staying home because of COVID-19 exposure or infection.
Substitute requests started to move upward in early November, coinciding with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county. That number peaked during the two-week period from Nov. 16-27, when there were an average of 68 requests per day in the district.
“That really stretched us thin,” Yennie said. “That was pretty critical at that point. The good news is we were able to weather that storm.”
By comparison, the busiest day during a normal school year might be a Friday with lots of athletic teams traveling and other activities, when there could be 60-65 sub requests.
“Those would be challenging days,” Yennie said. “That’s a point of reference for us.”
Since Thanksgiving, the number of requests is averaging about 44 per day, although Yennie said he and Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County public health officer, are still anticipating a post-Thanksgiving surge.
“We’re trending down in Albany County, although I think everybody is holding their breath,” he said.
The two-week average test rate in the county remains above 7%, which is another indicator of COVID-19 prevalence. That number climbed above 5% in November.
Yennie said the district has added 18 new substitutes to its pool since early November and is continuing to hire more. It has about 80 active subs, but not every sub is available every day.
Last week, the University of Wyoming encouraged its students to become certified substitute teachers and fill that role during the winter break, especially students in the College of Education.
In addition to using substitutes from the district’s pool, many schools retain permanent substitutes that fill in as needed across a building. Paraprofessionals, instructional facilitators, interventionists and Title I personnel are also available to teach. Some positions, such as counselors and speech therapists, don’t require a substitute.