CHEYENNE — An unprecedented $1.4 billion will be placed into savings by the Wyoming Legislature upon the governor’s final approval of the supplemental budget bill.

The 2023-24 supplemental budget was carefully assembled by the Joint Appropriations Committee throughout the interim, and final hearings for state agencies were in December. Both chambers then had the opportunity to add their own changes in the first week of February, leading up to the Joint Conference Committee meeting this week.

