An online, statewide giving event aims to bring Wyoming residents together in support of their nonprofits.
WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is a 24-hour day of giving scheduled for Wednesday, and more than 190 nonprofit organizations are participating.
At the WyoGives event hub, wyogives.org, donors can search among participating nonprofits by name, location and cause. All donations are wrapped into one transaction, and gifts go directly to each organization.
Jody Shields, executive director of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, said the 24-hour event is also a fun way to build awareness of Wyoming’s nonprofit sector and unite the state. A variety of prizes will be awarded throughout the day to nonprofits, including for donations made closest to 3:07 a.m. and 3:07 p.m.
“As you watch that day, you’ll see the donations coming in, and it’s really fun,” she said.
Shields said July 14 was chosen as the annual WyoGives date because it’s close to the date of Wyoming statehood, which is July 10, 1890. It’s also a date that avoids end-of-the-year business and associated donation pushes.
Plus, summer is a great time to celebrate living in Wyoming.
“It’s July,” Shields said. “Everybody’s happy.”
The inaugural WyoGives event took place in 2020, and though the event had been in the works for several years, the fact it coincided with the pandemic had organizers unsure of what to expect.
Shields said more than 130 organizations participated last year, and donors contributed more than $570,000, surpassing everyone’s expectations.
“It was not only financially helpful, but it was a real morale booster,” she said.
Almost 30 Albany County nonprofits are participating this year, with causes including art, education, animals and domestic violence, food security and disability services.
Kyrie Blaney leads an organization called Build Mothers Build the World, which she started in 2019 to support Albany County mothers attending college. Scholarships help with tuition, rent and day-care costs.
In her first year, in the midst of the pandemic, the organization distributed $16,000 in scholarships.
“We saw that a lot of our moms lost their jobs while they were going through school, or they had to stay home with their kids and try and go to school at the same time,” she said. “This day means a lot to us.”
Laura Baker, one of the founders of the CyberWyoming, said WyoGives will help the new organization with fundraising, as well as gaining exposure.
CyberWyoming, started in 2019, aims to train businesses, nonprofits, individuals and government entities in cybersecurity and cyberpsychology — an emerging field that explores how technology influences behavior. Specifically, some behaviors and personality traits make people and businesses more vulnerable to online perils.
“We focus on things that people can self-reflect on,” she said. “We don’t focus on technology at all.”
Participating nonprofit organizations are vetted by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network when they register.