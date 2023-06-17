Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens

The lawsuit over Wyoming’s abortion bans is scheduled for trial on April 15, 2024. Unless the trial is avoided or delayed, surgical abortions in the state are expected to remain legal until then.

As scheduled, three days will be set aside for a bench trial, in which a judge makes a decision instead of a jury.

