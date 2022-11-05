Turtle

‘Michelangelo’ is adjusting to a new home.

 Courtesy

GREYBULL — A sulcata tortoise thought lost to the animal hoarding situation on Windy Run was found alive in early October and is doing well in his new home.

Michelangelo or “Mikey” had lived in the Windy Run basement his whole life, as far as Babette Nicholson knew. Babette is the wife of Derick Nicholson, whose mother Mikey belonged to.

