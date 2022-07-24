Survivor of violence shares a local story of trauma, healing

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence. Please read with care.For Jaxson Heyrend, a once-joyful relationship came to an end one night when he looked at his injured face in the mirror and realized an urgent need to change the course of his life.
Of the many things he thought in that moment, what stands out is: “You don’t deserve this. Get the hell out of here.”
When he said those words in the early hours of June 7, 2019, Heyrend was seeking refuge in a bathroom after his fiancé had beaten him.
In the three years since that life-changing moment, the former Laramie resident has rebuilt his life, moved to a new city and surrounded himself with a community that supports him. His journey, while newly hopeful, was long and painful.
It’s also a story he has in common with many.
Earlier that night, Heyrend came home to his fiancé, who seemed angry with him. It was dark in the room and his fiancé is deaf. Rather than turn on the lights to communicate, the two began to argue through text messages
Heyrend eventually went to bed unaware that his fiancé would come in, flip on the lights and escalated their altercation, pinning him down by the shoulders and punching him in the head.
The assault would end with Heyrend being strangled and fleeing his home barefoot with nowhere to turn to for help other than a police call box on the nearby University of Wyoming campus.
A prevalent problem
In the United States alone, more than 10 million people are subjected to domestic violence each year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Data shows that one in three women and one in four men have experienced violence from an intimate partner in their lifetimes.
“People think that Laramie is this super-safe community,” said Faryn Babbitt, director of Laramie SAFE Project. “Domestic violence happens in every neighborhood.”
Laramie SAFE Project is a local organization that offers resources for survivors of any type of interpersonal violence. In 2021, the group served nearly 400 people at its office and 90 anonymous callers to its hotline. At UW, it served more than 80 students. The group also provided $66,000 in financial assistance to survivors.
“Any time a person is a victim of domestic violence, reporting is difficult and getting out of those relationships is really hard,” Babbitt said.
For many, instances of violence or warning signs don’t happen on the first date, she said. Instead, many abusers wait until they’ve earned a victim’s trust and love. Once violence happens, victims may have deep ties to the relationship such as a shared home or children.
The issue can be compounded for men and members of underserved groups who may feel like people won’t believe them or that they’ll face negative consequences for reporting because of social stigmas.
“Men oftentimes feel really trapped because it’s hard to believe for people that men can be victims of domestic violence,” Babbitt said. “I think a lot of men wonder if programs will believe them.”
For members of the LGBTQ community, this could take the form of a fear of outing themselves and losing a chance to come out to friends and family on their own terms. For others, such as undocumented immigrants, it could mean a hesitancy to report domestic violence for fear of legal consequences.
Asking for help
Heyrend said he recognizes his story as unique in the sense that he received resources and help from the community, even as a man in a same-sex relationship.
“After I hit that post, all I remember is seeing (then-UW Police Officer Aaron) Appelhans do something I never thought a police officer would do,” Heyrend said. “He took time to get me to calm down to tell him what was going on.”
Heyrend said this was the first time he broke into tears telling his story.
“I cry for the people who helped me in the time that I needed them,” he said.
First responders sent Heyrend to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, where he received a CT scan and treatment for his injuries.
Heyrend recalls the whirlwind of taking inventory of his injuries and absorbing what had just happened. He had a red petechiae in his eye, and bruises and scratches on his body. A mark on his neck would take a week to return to its normal color.
“I just didn’t feel like a person in that moment,” Heyrend said. “As a man, I would have never thought I would have ever had to go through that.”
Heyrend would replay that night — and the others leading up to it — over and over in his head as he started a process of healing after leaving the abusive relationship.
Amidst his own need to recover his own wellbeing, he experienced the thing so many survivors of domestic violence fear: others who didn’t believe him. He said acquaintances and even complete strangers approached him about the situation, claiming he lied about being abused.
But Heyrend has the wounds to prove it physical and mental.
After a months-long court battle, Heyrend’s fiancé was convicted of domestic battery and unlawful contact, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 360 days in prison and 18 months of probation.
“I am a male victim of domestic violence and there are so few of us,” Heyrend said. “All I can say about anyone who’s experienced this is that I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.”
Moving on
High numbers of domestic violence survivors continue to experience mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression or substance abuse long after they’ve left an abusive relationship, according to the National Center on Domestic Violence, Trauma & Mental Health.
“(There’s) a tactic that’s used by abusers to make you feel like you’re worthless, it’s your fault, nobody is going to want to be with you,” Babbitt said. “There’s an incredible amount of shame that comes with having been in a relationship like that.”
For Heyrend, seeking mental health resources and building up the financial means to move from Laramie to Denver were crucial steps in his healing process.
“When you think about what has happened in the past, it starts to consume you and overrun your thinking,” he said. “I try to live in the moment these days, because living in these moments will take you away from the bad things in the past.”
He explained that building back his sense of self and individuality is something that took time and hard work. He met with councilors in Laramie and in his new hometown of Denver.
“Ever since moving, opportunities have just opened for me,” Heyrend said. “I got the opportunity to model in Denver Fashion Week. That wouldn’t have been possible without moving here and having the self-confidence to go do it.”
Now Heyrend has made friends in Denver and works as a fundraiser for a public media company. He’s modeled multiple times and become active in the LGBTQ community.
He said his journey included moments of reckoning with the past and his own mistakes, forgiving himself and building back a sense of self worth until he could imagine living a “normal life” again.
“Everything is possible but you have to find the confidence within yourself, and that takes a lot of hard work,” he said.
Local resources
Heyrend said that he hopes his story will inspire others in situations like his to get the help they need to get out of unhealthy or dangerous domestic situations.
“Take care of yourself, and don’t give up on yourself,” he said. “You are stronger and you are tougher than anything. If you’ve lasted this long, you’re tougher than nails.”
People should keep an eye out for red flags in their relationships and get help if they feel they are being abused, Heyrend said.
“Domestic violence takes away all the control a person has over their body, over their mind, over their finances,” Babbitt said. “We’re not here to tell people what they should do. Our role is really just to serve as a support for anybody.”
Locally, Laramie SAFE Project offers a safe house, financial and relocation assistance, counseling and other support for anyone who needs them, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race or any other identity.
“If (people) don’t fit the mold of what you typically see, I want them to know that this is a safe space for them,” Babbitt said. “We know that anyone can be a victim of intimate partner violence. We believe them.”