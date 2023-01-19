Brown and Gold outlet 2

Baylee Butcher, an employee at the Brown and Gold Outlet on Grand Avenue in Laramie, works in the retail store during a slow Spring Break afternoon on March 19, 2019. The local business, a UW-centric retailer, has locations in Cheyenne and Laramie.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

CASPER — Wyomingites probably won’t see a big change in sales taxes this year after lawmakers tabled a sweeping bill that would have nixed most exemptions while decreasing the overall sales tax rate.

House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was intended to simplify and update Wyoming’s “outdated” tax structure while accommodating the state’s shift toward a service-based economy. (Under current state statute, services are exempt from sales taxes.)

