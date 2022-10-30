ABOVE: Dinosaur Will Pennington, age 4, and his cowgirl cousin, Clara Weddle, age 3, wait for treats outside the Luna Salon and Spa on Saturday morning during Laramie’s Scaramie trick-or-treat event in downtown.
RIGHT: Autumn Fessen holds Ayla Fessen as she chats with an employee at the Curiosity Shoppe during Scaramie on Saturday morning. The newly-revitalized event brought thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and their families to downtown Laramie for the two-hour event.
Billie Eckhardt, owner of the Bent and Rusty, appears to ride a chicken as she greets trick-or-treaters outside of her business on Saturday morning in downtown Laramie. Eckhardt helped to organize this year’s Scaramie, saying it is a tradition that “isn’t going to stop.”
Julius Pueblitz, aka Star Wars character Chewbacca, didn’t need to use much of the Force to end his day with a bag of candy during the Scaramie trick-or-treat event on Saturday morning in downtown Laramie. His parents say they attend this event every year and enjoy its community spirit.
ABOVE: Dinosaur Will Pennington, age 4, and his cowgirl cousin, Clara Weddle, age 3, wait for treats outside the Luna Salon and Spa on Saturday morning during Laramie’s Scaramie trick-or-treat event in downtown.
Carol Ryczek/for the Boomerang
RIGHT: Autumn Fessen holds Ayla Fessen as she chats with an employee at the Curiosity Shoppe during Scaramie on Saturday morning. The newly-revitalized event brought thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and their families to downtown Laramie for the two-hour event.
Carol Ryczek/for the Boomerang
Mikaela Moore, manager at Laramie’s Basecamp, hands out treats during the Scaramie trick-or-treat event on Saturday morning in downtown Laramie.
Carol Ryczek/for the Boomerang
Billie Eckhardt, owner of the Bent and Rusty, appears to ride a chicken as she greets trick-or-treaters outside of her business on Saturday morning in downtown Laramie. Eckhardt helped to organize this year’s Scaramie, saying it is a tradition that “isn’t going to stop.”
Carol Ryczek/for the Boomerang
Julius Pueblitz, aka Star Wars character Chewbacca, didn’t need to use much of the Force to end his day with a bag of candy during the Scaramie trick-or-treat event on Saturday morning in downtown Laramie. His parents say they attend this event every year and enjoy its community spirit.
Herds of dinosaurs, robots bent on human destruction and a shark with a blood-stained chin stormed the streets of downtown Laramie on Saturday morning.
Fortunately, possibly because of the strong presence of the Force and an array of princesses, nothing destructive actually occurred during the two-hour Scaramie trick-or-treating event.
In fact, the thousands of costumed children and adults crowding the downtown streets represented a positive community spirit, said Billie Eckhardt, owner of the Bent and Rusty in Laramie.
Eckhardt, who coordinated the event with some other downtown businesses, said she felt Scaramie had to occur.
Laramie Main Street had decided not to host Scaramie this year, citing personnel shortages and community feedback.
But Eckhardt described the event as a “tradition that is not going to stop.”
“It’s a tradition that needs to be done,” Eckhardt said, taking a moment’s break from handing out candy while wearing a chicken suit. She said she was happy with the response this year.
“There are thousands here. I saw 700 on one corner. You see them in costumes, see them smiling; you hear ‘Happy Halloween’ and that makes it worth it,” she said.
She estimated that a typical shop will spend $200 to $250 on candy. Other than that, she said, there isn’t much advance work needed by participating businesses.
The sense of community, was important to Erin and Leo Pueblitz, Laramie residents who attend every year. This year they were accompanied by Chewbacca, and when his mask was off, son Julius Pueblitz.
“It’s so community-focused,” Erin Pueblitz said. “We see a lot of friends here. And it’s a chance to showcase and support downtown Laramie.”
Scaramie capped a weeklong visit to Laramie by Mark and Susan Pennington, who were headed for the airport back to Indianapolis after making the rounds of downtown stores with granddaughter Clara Weddle and her cousin, Will Pennington.
“We’ve had a great week,” Susan Pennington said. She listed activities that included driving to the mountains, sledding, and now Scaramie.
The family’s trick-or-treaters were dressed in iconic Wyoming costumes, with Clara Weddle as a cowgirl and Will Pennington as a dinosaur.