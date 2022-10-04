Rock Springs domestic violence sign

Domestic violence awareness yard signs are planted in various areas of Sweetwater County, including residential properties. 

 Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County residents can help break the silence by purchasing a purple YWCA Stand Against Domestic Violence yard sign and showing their neighbors they care about taking a stand.

Representatives from YWCA of Sweetwater County delivered the signs by Saturday, and will pick them up at the end of the month.

