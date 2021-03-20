Laramie Public Arts Coalition (LPAC) has continued it mission of enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the city by installing a new sculpture at the intersection of Third Street and Harney Road. The sculpture, created by Lexington, Ky. artist Clifton Cox is titled “Taking Flight.”
On a sunny day, the abstract, stainless steel sculpture glimmers with energy and movement. Cox explained that his art has evolved over the years to capture dynamic moments.
“This piece was inspired by that ‘Eureka!’ moment when you’re working really hard on something and then it just clicks,” Cox said. The sculpture was originally placed on the University of Kentucky campus for several years, and he thought that a university campus was the perfect spot for a representation of hard work and creativity. Years later, Cox saw a call for work from Laramie, and he felt compelled to apply.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s in Laramie. I really feel like a part of my soul is out there,” Cox said. He added that he has been feeling drawn to the West, and so Laramie felt like the perfect place for his work to be.
Laura McDermit, executive director of LPAC, explained that when the Snowy Range viaduct was built three years ago, there were sculpture pads built into the project. The city had also set aside funds for beautification; this installation has been several years in the making. LPAC put out a call for finished work. That’s when “Taking Flight” landed in Laramie.
“We asked for community feedback, and people said they wanted to see something different. They wanted to see something that represented the quirkiness of Laramie, and had references to our landscape and nature,” McDermit said.
She added that Cox’s sculpture has great energy and that she and the selection committee felt drawn to the fact that it was abstract. An abstract piece can mean many different things to different people and she and Cox felt that it was an exciting opportunity to engage the community.
“I have my own interpretation of this piece, but I want to know what the community thinks about it,” Cox said. He said that he, in collaboration with LPAC, will collect individuals’ interpretations of the sculpture a kind of community art project. He hopes that everyone will have their own relationship with it. Cox also plans to return to Laramie in September to engage more with the community, which he is excited to do.
“I just can’t wait to come back and meet more people and explore the town and the landscape,” Cox said. He said that he has never received such hospitality from any community than what he experienced in Laramie during the installation.
“Taking Flight” will be on display at the intersection of Third Street and Harney Road for the next three years. McDermit said that LPAC plans to install another sculpture on the western side of the viaduct by artist Sarah Deppe in April, which will also be on display for three years.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information on Clifton Cox’s work or to contact the artist, visit www.coxsculpture.com.
For more information on Laramie’s public art movement, visit www.laramiepublicart.org.