A new local program to build financial literacy and self-sufficiency will begin next month.
STEP, a three-month program that will focus on financial education, job education and resume building, and mental health and wellness, is being presented by Laramie Interfaith and community partners.
The STEP program will include classes and regular meetings with a case worker, said Josh Watanabe, Laramie Interfaith executive director.
STEP sands for Stabilization Transition and Emergency Prevention, and Watanabe said that although it has an awkward acronym, the program is about taking steps toward self sufficiency.
Laramie Interfaith is accepting STEP applications through Friday, April 28. Those interested in registering for the program can call 307-742-4240 and leave a message at option 1, or visit online at https://tinyurl.com/mv37n3yz.
The first STEP program will take place May 8 through July 11.
Laramie Interfaith is a nonprofit organization that provides food, housing, and other essential services to people in need. Watanabe said the STEP program is aimed at individuals who meet federal low-income guidelines. Because of the complicated formula to determine eligibility, it is important to call to register, he said.
Classes will be hosted by ANB Bank in Laramie, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Albany County Community Health Clinic.
Participants will also work with a dedicated case manager to address participant’s other needs and connect them with resources in the community, according an Interfaith news release. Case managers will help monitor participants’ progress and provide guidance during the program and follow up with them once the program is completed.
Through the STEP program, Laramie Interfaith aims to address the root causes of financial instability in households, and to do more than simply patch over problems with one-time assistance.
Watanabe said the timing of the program is important because Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be ending soon, and STEP skills may help some local residents successfully manage finances without the emergency assistance rental subsidies.
Two of the classes are open to the public, though registration is necessary because of the space available.
A class on budgeting and financial literacy will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Albany Public Library. The other public session, focusing on job skills, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 5 also at the library.
Anyone who is not in the STEP program is asked to call 307-742-4240 or go online at bit.ly/interfaithclass to register.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.