A new local program to build financial literacy and self-sufficiency will begin next month.

STEP, a three-month program that will focus on financial education, job education and resume building, and mental health and wellness, is being presented by Laramie Interfaith and community partners.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

