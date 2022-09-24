Mountain biking may seem like an extreme — and extremely difficult — sport to pick up. But on Laramie’s 7220 Mountain Bike Team, the sport presents an opportunity for young people to relax and become any type of rider they want to be.
The team formed 13 years ago as a place for students in grades 6-12 to get acquainted with the sport and develop their riding skills. Since then the program has grown into an important community team that’s proven itself in statewide competitions.
While there are plenty of excellent mountain biking trails in Wyoming, only two nearby cities compete at the high school level in addition to Laramie: Cheyenne and Casper. For that reason, these Wyoming teams compete in a mountain bike league in Colorado, which includes other high-level teams from mountain towns such as Leadville and Buena Vista.
High school students on the 7220 Mountain Bike Team — also known as the Speedgoats — have the option of whether or not they will race in Colorado or simply ride with the team at home for fun.
For the competitive racers, competition presents a chance to push themselves in the sport, and see new places while they’re doing it.
“Every race really feels like an event,” said Austin Quillinan, a senior on the team. “It's a really neat thing for us to experience, coming from Wyoming.”
Many of the students participating said that they like competing to travel and gain new experiences, but also to learn more about the sport itself. During their biweekly practice sessions, the team works on drills and intervals in addition to riding trails.
“It's good to know the technical aspects of biking,” said Emmitt Gray, a senior in his first year on the team.
The group has a reputation for bringing in athletes of any skill level and helping them build a passion for the sport. Afterall, the team newsletter proclaims that the Speedgoats' No. 1 rule is to have fun.
“The environment is great,” said Eliza Fay, a junior who has been on the team since the sixth grade. “It's a very supportive group of people. You can be comfortable and make new friends.”
Many of the athletes heralded the team’s coaches for their dedication to helping everyone on the team thrive.
Senior rider Thomas McCoy said he was grateful to the coaches for the extra effort they put in to keep the team going over the years, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the pandemic kept teams from being able to compete in person, the coaches set up courses with a standardized distance and elevation gain so the athletes could continue to compete remotely.
This time period is when popularity of the team began to explode, as mountain biking was one of the few sports that could still go on because of the way it lends itself to social distancing.
“So many students had their lives ripped out from under them,” head coach Cindy Dywan said. “(Mountain biking) offered a sense of normalcy.”
Now, the coaches are taking the opportunity to develop a lifelong passion for biking in the athletes on their team.
“It’s a cool culture,” Dywan said. “There is competition, but everyone is rooting for everyone to do their best.”
Coach Nick Visser echoed the sentiment, saying his goal was for the team to be successful in competition, but also to help athletes feel comfortable in a sport they will be able to continue long after they graduate high school.
“Our coaches do such a great job giving every rider space to become who they’re going to be,” said Amy Fluet, the team manager.