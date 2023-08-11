Beitel Elementary classroom door

In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, the door of Zack Weast’s second-grade classroom at Beitel Elementary in Laramie welcomes new students. Education leaders say they are prepared to adapt teaching and assessment methods, as well as to develop workforce skills, following a recent survey.

 Laramie Boomerang/file

CHEYENNE — Solutions for teacher recruitment and retention were presented Wednesday to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, leaving lawmakers to consider whether these would be addressed in the upcoming K-12 funding model recalibration.

The Wyoming Retention and Recruitment Task Force, made up of teachers, school district staff and officials from postsecondary institutions, has been led by the Wyoming Department of Education and the Professional Teaching Standards Board to improve the education workforce. Members focused on four areas: professional development, mental health, re-envisioning education, and recruitment, retention and preservice.

