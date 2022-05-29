If squid ink tortellini with mushroom and spinach mascarpone filling in red wine sauce sounds like an extravagant mouthful, that’s because it is.
It's also the way a group of Laramie High School students opened their three-course meal presentation during the recent National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C.
ProStart is a culinary and restaurant management curriculum run by the National Restaurant Association. The goal of the program is to teach students how to have the knowledge and eye for perfection they will need heading into a career in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Like a real restaurant, competing students come prepared with a plan and have to be ready to adapt at a moment’s notice to keep up with the fast pace of the industry.
For the culinary competitors from LHS, this meant learning how to prepare an entire professional quality meal in under an hour using only two camp burners and no electricity.
“We had a lot of fun with it,” said student McCrea Doyle. “The last few minutes were stressful, but we worked as a team.”
The culinary team ranked 33rd in the national competition held earlier this month. Across the county, thousands of schools participate in competitions leading up to nationals. There also is a robust restaurant management competition, where LHS students ranked 11th.
The management competition requires students to create a complete, actionable restaurant model that could function in the real world. This includes creating a budget, marketing plan, building a workforce, pricing, lay out a floorplan and create a logo.
“I didn’t realize how in-depth a single menu item can be,” said management competitor Lucas Wall. “The spices and everything have to reach the profit margin you need.”
The team gave a 60-minute presentation of their restaurant concept, with judges — who are business leaders from companies such as Outback Steakhouse and Fritos — asking questions throughout.
Students had to consider a range of situations restaurants face daily, such as where the fire extinguishers would go and what they would do if a famous person walked into the restaurant. The grading scale was just an intense, with even an ounce miscount on a recipe causing a budget flaw and deduction in the overall score.
Both groups of students started preparing for the competition in October, perfecting their menu items and restaurant concepts.
“It's on them to do those (menu adjustments),” said instructor Kallie Poncelow. “Then they’re really learning something.”
For the students who were interested in pursuing culinary arts or restaurant management, the competition provided an opportunity to get experience in a setting that was much more competitive than merely cooking in a home kitchen.
“There’s lots of freedom in it,” said Colter Harvey, who participated in both the culinary and management competitions. “I like the variety of everything — it's like a fingerprint.”
The students reflected on the varied feedback they received from judges in comparison to things they’ve heard from friends and family in the past. Exposure to the professional restaurant atmosphere, including a visit to a Michelin-star restaurant, gave the students a new perspective on the field.
The experience will help them, especially the handful who are headed to college to study hospitality or aspire to be chefs. Emma Wookey is headed to Switzerland to attend a school that specializes in chocolatiering and pastry arts.
No matter where the students are headed in the future, they agreed the competition taught them to think fast and trust one another.
“You really have to know what you’re going to do next,” said Priya Chaudhari.