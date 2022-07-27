The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area in...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Between 0.25 and
0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of
0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through Pelton Creek downstream to Six Mile Creek in addition
to Middle and Lower Douglas Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Mullen Fire Burn
Scar Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground, Rob Roy
Reservoir, Illinois Creek Campground, Miller Lake Campground,
Evans Creek Campground, Six Mile Campground, Lake Owen, Lake Owen
Campground, French Creek Campground, Woods Landing-Jelm and Woods
Landing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
featured
Teen program offers community for aspiring artists
After moving online because of COVID-19, the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s Teen Open Studio Art Program resumes in-person this summer to continue its mission of fostering young artists.
As it returns, teens are invited to attend from 3-5 p.m. Thursdays until the academic year starts, when a new time will be decided.
During their summer break, teens can find themselves stuck at home or only going out to work seasonal jobs. Since many events either cater to adults or much younger children, finding a space to make friends and have fun can be difficult. TOAST offers an option to teens facing this dilemma while also educating them.
“We provide an open space for teens to learn new skills in terms of art processes, and we allow them to apply those skills and investigate their own identity and style,” said Emily Conner, a master teacher at UW.
When teens come for TOAST for the first time, they’ll be at the Centennial Complex on the UW campus and speak to the front desk clerk to find the studio TOAST is working in that week. If they choose to drive, parking can be validated at the front desk.
With a variety of themes and supplies for young artists to explore, TOAST is a place not only to try new mediums and styles, but also space to make friends and collaborate with peers. By experiencing how other young people see the world, especially those who might go to a different high school, they can learn more about who they are and what they want to make.
“We have one participant who is homeschooled and another participant who goes to one of the local high schools. It’s kind of cool that they get to meet,” Conner said. “I don’t know if they would meet outside of this program.”
While many young people are interested in being creative, their school’s art program may not have mediums they prefer and they may not have resources at home. With both a summer and after-school program, TOAST helps introduce more teens to a variety of art types and styles.
“A benefit to having the program here at the museum is that it gives them a chance to interact with art and create their own ideas off of it,” said Mak Tucker. “It also offers a relaxed environment to do something maybe they’re interested in but don’t feel like they want to do at home or don’t have the space to do at home.”
If teens are uninterested or struggling to connect with current exhibitions, Conner and Tucker also can guide them through some of the art within collections. The UW Art Museum has more than 10,000 objects for teens to view. This access also provides teens with a feeling that the space is theirs to embrace and explore.
Moving into the fall, the program’s hours will shift partially based on times that summer participants are able to come. The program will start and end later as the UW Art Museum extends its hours, and even more exhibitions are expected to come through compared to the summer. Conner expects some visiting artists to the UW Art Museum to give advice or join in on a few sessions.
To get more information on TOAST sessions at the UW Art Museum, teens and parents can reach Conner at UWArtEd@uwyo.edu.