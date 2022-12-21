Thespian Festival Makeup

Cheyenne Central drama student Brodie Turbett shows off her bear scratch makeup work recently during the Wyoming Thespian Festival at Campbell County High School in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Blooming bruises made their way across Nathaniel Evan’s face.

Just 20 minutes before, the senior from Douglas had no blemishes on his skin, seated in a stiff chair in a Campbell County High School hallway. But in the next half hour, he sat still, watching the transformation of dark bruising spread.

