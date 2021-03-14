It is intriguing that the first printed newspapers in Wyoming were not created by writers, but by telegraph operators. Hiram Brundage (1835-1914), Legh Freeman (1842-1915) and John C. Friend (1848-1922) had all been trained in telegraphy through military or railroad use of the new technology.
To say they were “first” discounts the self-labeled “newspaper” penned at Fort Laramie in 1849, called the “Chugg Water Journal.” It was a handwritten spoof by bored military officers at the fort. The five extant issues appear to be a handwritten collection of sketches and humorous stories, with no news as such. They are posted on the website wyomingnewspapers.org and are mined for whatever limited content they have by Thomas Brumbaugh in “Fort Laramie Hijinks,” an article in Annals of Wyoming.
FIRST NEWSPAPER IN WYOMING
The first real newspaper printed in Wyoming appeared in 1863 at Fort Bridger — produced by telegrapher Hiram Brundage. There are just two issues extant, according to journalism professor and biographer, Donald K. Wright.
At the time Brundage’s paper was printed, the Civil War was raging; soldiers were eager to hear war news. Brundage arrived as a civilian telegrapher in late 1862 who learned the basics of newspapering at Fort Kearny in Nebraska. He may have helped string the telegraph wires to Salt Lake in 1861.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Brundage called his paper The Daily Telegraph. The two existing copies are at libraries of New York State and Yale University. UW’s Coe Library Special Collections has a facsimile booklet of both, published in 1933.
The telegraph was crucial to the publication of a frontier newspaper. Mailed newspapers might not arrive until weeks after the reported news had happened. But with the telegraph line at Fort Bridger and the Associated Press news wire, news came quickly. Wright says Brundage depended on the telegraph for the written material and devoted most of his time to production.
The paper did not last, though Wright quotes someone who knew Brundage as saying he was a “fine gentleman, a good businessman. . . and an indefatigable worker.” Brundage continued in the newspaper business; in a remarkable span from 1881 through 1936 he published The Dillon Tribune in Dillon, Montana.
FIRST PAPER IN ALBANY COUNTY
There was no such place as Albany County (formed Dec. 16, 1868) when its first newspaper appeared. That was the “newspaper on wheels,” the famous Frontier Index published by Legh and Fred Freeman. The Frontier Index began publishing in Laramie on April 21, 1868.
But before that, from March 6 to March 28, 1868, the paper published at Fort Sanders. The railroad was on its way — the military fort provided protection for workers and travelers on the nearby Cherokee Trail, a stagecoach route. The crews were about 15 miles south, at “Dale City,” not too far from what is now called Tie Siding.
FORT SANDERS
Fort Sanders is at an unmarked spot now, about two miles beyond the southern end of the overpass on U.S. 287. The only onsite remnants are two tumble-down stone buildings, one just south of the Cavalryman Restaurant, and the other, the former guardhouse, on the west side of U.S. 287.
Fred Freeman saw to the movement of the press and equipment to Wyoming from Julesburg, Colorado. The Frontier Index had started publishing in Julesburg the summer of 1867 through February 1868. Fred’s brother, Legh, got the newspaper going in Nebraska but preferred to send dispatches from farther west as he adventured about the frontier.
ADVERTISING WELCOMED
The paper was published at the fort for three weeks, though only two issues survive from that location, those of March 6 and March 24, 1868. With illiterate or transient workers, one might think that there would be little readership, but the paper probably did make a profit. Those who had set up businesses and services in the new area were eager to attract customers.
The first Fort Sanders issue shows a healthy list of advertisers. Ads take up nearly 3/4ths of the four-page paper. Some are from businesses in Cheyenne and Omaha. The Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) advertised: “Now open from Omaha to Cheyenne, 520 Miles West of the Missouri River, and 300 miles nearer Denver and Salt Lake than any other Line.” The railroad also advertised its service to Chicago as well as connections to the “Wells, Fargo daily lines of Overland Mail and Express coaches to Denver and Salt Lake.”
There is a hint that General John Gibbon asked Fred to take the press and vacate Fort Sanders toward the end of March. Fred guessed that Gen. Gibbon was unhappy at not being mentioned enough. It is more likely the military was mentioned too often in a negative vein — the Virginia-born Freeman brothers were Confederate veterans and Legh in particular had a distaste for Yankee veterans like General Gibbon.
ABRUPT END
The Frontier Index published in Laramie for three months. It was here that Legh Freeman, a trained telegrapher, took over the editorial duties. Fred ended his connection with the paper, though the brothers did reconnect many years later.
Next, Legh Freeman moved the paper for a month to Benton — now a ghost town southeast of Rawlins. Then he moved it to Green River City, Wyoming, for about two months until the end of September 1868.
Disaster hit when Legh moved on to Bear River City, on the edge of Wyoming and Utah Territories — another temporary railroad terminus. Two weeks after the Frontier Index began there, a mob attacked the newspaper building and destroyed it. Legh was able to escape with his life but there was not much to salvage. The Frontier Index ceased — for a while. Bear River City became a ghost town.
The troubles in Bear River City occurred over several days, starting with vigilantes who hung three men on Nov. 13, 1868. But when other suspected cheaters and gunmen were arrested, the mob that stormed the jail were no longer vigilantes, they were an out-of-control mob possibly incensed by what was written in the paper. Much of the settlement was burned; it is now called the “Bear River City Riot.” The attack on the newspaper was on Nov. 19, 1868.
Legh had purchased real estate there and he also managed to become the postmaster, so he had to go back briefly after he had fled to Fort Bridger and summoned the military.
Legh Freeman
His biographer, Thomas Heuterman, describes the Frontier Index publisher as a malcontent with an “attack-the-establishment stance.” He was not predisposed to be an objective observer. Heuterman suggests that Freeman was often motivated by prospects of personal gain, not for improving society. He was also a racist who denigrated anyone who wasn’t white.
For a while he admired the Mormons and abandoned his earlier plans to follow the railroad west. Within days of the demise of the Frontier Index in Bear River, he laid plans to publish another paper in Ogden, Utah. It took him several years, but he did make good on that goal.
In the meantime, Legh went back to his hometown of Culpepper, Virginia. Dressed in the regalia of a frontiersman, he gave a lecture on his multi-faceted adventures in the west. He quickly courted and married a well-educated girl in the audience, Ada Virginia Miller.
He became a telegrapher again at Rock Island, Illinois, and two sons were born to Ada and Legh. A third son was about to be born in 1875 when he moved the family to Ogden and began a paper there called the Ogden Freeman.
According to Heuterman, Ada was primarily the one in charge, though eight months pregnant when the first Ogden issue appeared on June 18, 1875. It struggled to make a profit until 1878, when Legh hit upon the idea of specializing in classified ads from men and women looking for mates. That “Matrimonial Bureau” only lasted for about six months, but it was an idea he resurrected later in his career.
WANDERLUST
In 1879, Legh and Ada Freeman shut down the Ogden Freeman, and headed to Butte, Montana, for a revival of the Frontier Index. Ada died a few days after they arrived there, on Aug. 22, 1879, leaving behind three young sons. Freeman published the paper in Montana for five years until he ended the Frontier Index for good and took his sons to the state of Washington.
Freeman remarried another Southern well-educated woman, Janie Ward. Together they had two more children, a son and a daughter. Legh and Janie founded several different agricultural publications in Washington, in which the new Mrs. Freeman took an active role, as her predecessor had done.
He did not provide his four sons with the kind of well-rounded education that he had been given in Virginia. The boys left home as soon as they could, only one followed him into publishing — Ada’s youngest son Miller became a successful Seattle publisher. When he died in 1915, Legh Freeman left only $1 to each of his four sons, though he left an estate of over $11, 000 for his third wife, Mary and her stepdaughter Varina (daughter of wife Janie) then age 18. Legh Freeman was a quirky, puzzling figure, who became more querulous the older he got.
JOHN C. FRIEND
The Frontier Index skipped over Rawlins on its publishing journey in 1868. A newspaper was started there in 1878, the Carbon County News. A former telegrapher John C. Friend began it with partner W.T. Shaffer. It may have been the first in Carbon County as some sources claim. Friend changed the name to the Carbon County Journal in 1879; it published until 1917.
Friend, who grew up in Illinois, joined the Union Army in 1863 at age 16. He was mustered out at Fort Laramie in 1866. It appears he had telegraphy skills before joining the military. By the 1870 U.S. Census, he was the telegraph operator for the UPRR in Rawlins. The next year, as a Democrat, he represented Carbon and Sweetwater County areas in the Wyoming Territorial Assembly — he served three terms.
Friend left the railroad to start a “paint mine” of chalky clay near Rawlins, leaving that to form the newspaper in 1878 with a partner. He married Leah Welsh in 1882; they had five children before her death in 1894. In 1886 Friend became the Rawlins City Clerk and in 1908 he was elected Justice of the Peace, a part-time role that continued for many years. At some point he became an editor of another Rawlins newspaper and died in 1922 at his office. He was 74, lamented as a true pioneer to Rawlins.