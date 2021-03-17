The Albany County Commissioners are accepting sub-recipient applications for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Community Partnership (TANF/CPI) grant application.
To obtain a copy of the grant application please contact the Albany County Grants Office, grants@co.albany.wy.us or go to http://www.co.albany.wy.us/ under the “announcements” section.
All entities within Albany County that meet the following TANF/CPI guidelines are eligible to apply:
• Provide assistance to needy families so that children may be cared for in their own homes or in the homes of relatives;
• End the dependence of needy parents on government benefits by promoting job preparation, work and marriage;
• Prevent and reduce out-of-wedlock pregnancies and establishing annual numerical goals for preventing and reducing the incidence of these pregnancies; and
• Encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.
Participants served with TANF funds shall be families with a child(ren) whose income is below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) who are at risk of long-term poverty. Participants shall also meet citizenship/eligible immigrant and residency criteria.
Applications are due to the Albany County Grants Office, Attn: Bailey Quick by 5 p.m., March 31. Submit applications electronically (via word doc format) to grants@co.albany.wy.us.