CHEYENNE — Hours were spent Wednesday in the Wyoming Legislature’s Mental Health and Vulnerable Task Force meeting trying to find a way to fill the gaps in services for youth with high behavioral needs.
Task force members voted unanimously to have the Wyoming Department of Family Services and the Wyoming Department of Health review a draft of an informal Request for Information (RFI), make any changes recommended from testimony and send it out to stakeholders before coming back to the task force. It would inform them on “proposers” who could offer temporary room, board, supervision and educational services for high-needs adolescents for two months to a year.
These youth are among a population that have been unable to find temporary placement services, regardless of the state’s ability to pay for it, when no appropriate placement can be immediately secured or “for high-needs adolescents who have been accepted into an appropriate treatment program, but remain on a waitlist until a bed becomes available.
“At the time they are referred to the state for assistance to identify emergency residential placement and treatment, many youth and adolescents are at risk of homelessness, have been admitted to hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) or county jails and detention centers,” according to the most recent drafted RFI. “In many cases, the adolescent was detained or admitted to the ED for their own safety or for the safety of others.”
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, is co-chair of the task force, and he said there currently isn’t a system to take care of these adolescents. For a variety of reasons, providers will not admit the youth or are dismissing them. He said at any point in time, Wyoming may have up to 20 of these adolescents who are forced to spend time incarcerated in county jails or detention centers.
He said the state should act as a safety net and ensure they have a safe place to go to until a more permanent place is found.
“These children are complicated,” said DFS Director Korin Schmidt. “They’re primarily males. They have behavioral issues. They’re a little bit older, which means they’re a little bit bigger. And oftentimes, dual diagnosis — primarily development disabilities or intellectual disabilities, and an underlying mental health issue.”
Some of the most common diagnoses included by state officials were post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder and autism spectrum disorder. There have been significant challenges and disruptions that led to both their referral to the DFS interagency children’s collaborative and procedural barriers to timely placement.
Examples were aggression toward self or others, self-injurious behavior, medication non-compliance or problematic sexual behaviors.
“So, as Wyoming tries to grapple with this population — colleagues across the U.S. in my position are struggling with the same conversations. And I think it is important to note that the chaos created by the pandemic, followed by the ‘Great Resignation,’ really had a significant impact on our ability to serve these children. The number of available placements, meaning beds, decreased significantly, and many providers throughout changed their business model.”
Schmidt said for so long access in the state has been about money, but this isn’t the only factor here. She said the beds just aren’t available, and they must provide a space where they are stabilized.
“We would like to see them evaluated, and then we would like to see them educated,” she said. “So, it’s really very basic, everything we would expect for our own children. They’d be safe, they’d get their medical and behavioral needs met, to some extent, and they get their educational needs met.”
Although treatment is also a focus, they don’t see it is the main purpose of the temporary placement. It would be a facility to serve them until they could move on to long-term treatment, or in the best-case scenarios, go home with wrap-around services from their community.
“Something we need to keep front and center, this is not a solution,” she added later in the meeting. “This is a way that we can keep children safe so they can get their treatment needs met.”
This comes with complex requirements, both at the federal and state levels, for contractors, but state officials and the task force want to gain insight into how much it would cost, who could fill gaps and how a patchwork of resources could come together. Members said they understood they might not be able to meet each requirement, some of which are 24-hour staff for supervision, room, board and meals, or appropriate education, but gathering the information alone was considered helpful.
“When you bring up these concerns on funding, operational costs, proposed cost estimates, put all that in there,” Larsen told Dan Mayer, executive director of BOCES 5. “We haven’t put any restrictions on the cost estimates. We want to know what it would take for you in the scope. And so when you say you’re hesitant because, ‘We don’t know about funding, or we don’t know if this is going to be approved.’ Well, neither do we until you submit it.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.