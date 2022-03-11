For the first time since summer 2020, the University of Wyoming has registered a day with no positive COVID-19 test results.
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said the results are based on the university’s ongoing testing program as well as students and faculty self-reporting results from other locations.
Along with requiring every student, faculty and staff member to take a COVID test before the 2021-22 term began, the university has been randomly testing 3% of its campus population every week since August, Baldwin said. Prior to this week, the positivity rate had been at 2.5%.
Reports of positive tests had spiked during the Christmas holidays and in January, he said, but have since been on the decline. Over the last month there have been fewer than 10 positives a day.
Baldwin said the decline at UW likely aligns with public health factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including that many people have had the virus by now and that UW has a relatively high vaccination rate on campus compared to the rest of the state.
The university will continue to test through the end of the spring semester, but won’t after that, Baldwin said.
The university's virus plans are based on the number of cases and absence of any new COVID-19 variants, he said, adding that the UW Board of Trustees voted last month to lift an indoor mask requirement on campus.
Declines all-around
The decline of positive cases in daily testing at the university also is reflected throughout the Laramie community and statewide.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health has grown smaller over the past couple of weeks with Albany County dropping to a low of six active cases as of Wednesday and 10 reported Friday afternoon.
There were 228 active cases across Wyoming reported Friday.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 122,807 confirmed cases of the virus in the state with 121,249 recoveries and 1,749 deaths. Those numbers include 8,328 confirmed cases in Albany County with 8,279 recoveries and 47 deaths.