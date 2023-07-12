Basecamp-A-frame-dome

Glamping accommodations proposed by Basecamp Hospitality on school trust land near Teton Village.

 State Office of Lands and Investments-Basecamp Hospitality/courtesy via WyoFile

A bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2020 that targets development of state lands in Teton County alone is unconstitutional because it does not treat state lands uniformly, county leaders claim in a new court filing.

The dust-up continues confrontations between the state and county where the average annual per-capita income in 2021 soared to the nation’s highest and residents feel conservative lawmakers and state officials discriminate against them and their liberal bent.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

