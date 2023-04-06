Moose attack victim

Hannah Garland, 27, will be spending the better part of the next six weeks in bed, healing from a moose attack that occurred early in the morning on March 24, 2023, just outside her apartment building in Teton Village. The ambush left Garland with a concussion and every one of her ribs cracked. Her dog Richard came out unscathed, which Garland said is the only thing she cares about.

JACKSON — Hannah Garland finds it oddly comforting that she knows which moose trampled her the morning of March 24.

