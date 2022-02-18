GUERNSEY — The middle of winter can get quite brutal in Wyoming, and for some of the littlest of God’s creatures at the Kindness Ranch in Hartville, it can get windy and cold.
Last Tuesday morning as the temperature was climbing to a balmy 45 degrees in Guernsey, the winds coming over the mountain in Hartville drove temperatures way down at the Kindness Ranch in Hartville.
Kindness Ranch was not only put on the map last fall, gaining national attention, but has grown to be a well-respected sanctuary with cutting edge techniques. As the Kindness Ranch, not yet two decades old, has already experienced some growing pains and with the pandemic and needing qualified and caring workers, staff turnover has been an issue in the past.
“Now we have such a truly astonishing staff,” John Ramer, executive director of the Kindness Ranch said. “We are really flourishing. We’ve extended our farm animal area and now we’ve gotten four new pigs in the last six months. We had only one pig initially last year and her name is Sally. She now has a boyfriend and they are livin’ the dream.”
The hog family is now flourishing with some rather famous pigs.
“I was putting out feelers to find more pigs because they are social animals, and they can’t just be isolated,” Ramer said. “There was a rescue in southern California that got involved in a large-scale pig rescue where an owner got over her head and a lack of having the pigs altered caused her rescue to grow from 40 pigs to over 100.”
Ramer brought some of those pigs to Wyoming. The problem was, they had no outside housing.
Enter the SkillsUSA kids from Guernsey-Sunrise High School and their innovative leader, Troy Reichert.
“I'm always looking for ways to have my students learn skills outside of the classroom that will also help the community in some way,” Reichert said. “Kindness Ranch seemed like a great place to look. In late October I contacted John Ramer to see if there was anything my SkillsUSA chapter or shop students could do for the ranch. Through emails and texts John determined pot belly pig houses were the biggest need. After getting specs on USDA regulations and sizes, the project was ready to go. We actually weren't able to really get rolling on the project until January due to other projects the kids were doing, but once we started, they were done in about a month.”
The project was really a combination of several groups.
“We have a business called Wyoming307woodworkers that we started last year through the EdCorps program,” Reichert said. “EdCorps contacted me after winning the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools award in 2019 and offered to be a part of our program. Harbor Freight Tools for Schools gives us $1,000 in startup costs each year to run the business through EdCorps, so since all of our woodworking students were involved in the EdCorps program and/or SkillsUSA, we just meshed it all together and utilized all the branches to create the houses.”
The group used the startup money from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools to purchase all of the materials, and after a quick trip for materials, the kids began the work. They also knew an unnamed Hollywood celebrity helped get the pigs to Kindness Ranch, so that made the project kind of cool to work on.
“The kids learned how to frame and square a roof, walls, and floor,” Reichert said. “They also learned how to cut metals, plastics, and the importance of hitting studs with their screws. Once the buildings were about done, I lined up a date that would work to bring them out. The rest is history.”
One of the SkillsUSA workers, Rylie Thompson, said with a laugh, “It was fun, although I just did some painting and helped bring the houses to Kindness Ranch. It wasn’t without its challenges, as perhaps the biggest challenge was keeping Mr. Reichert in check so he didn’t hurt anybody or himself. We had to make sure he was supervised.”
Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary was created and developed by Dr. David Groobman, a human psychologist who, according to Ramer, never really stopped practicing and utilized those around him from friends to colleagues who had expertise in the areas that would bring a quality to his vision.
Ramer calls Groobman a “fantastic idea man who delegates very well and found the right people to put the right facilities in place to fulfill his vision.”
In other words, he did not micromanage people who had the expertise to see and implement his dream. He let them run with their talents and encouraged them to be creative in their giftings. Ramer said that he is humbled that someone would give him the responsibility of putting all these animal’s lives in his hands every day.
“He founded the sanctuary as a passion,” Ramer said. “He wanted to have animals that were used in laboratory research and teaching facilities to be retired rather than the alternative which was euthanasia and incineration. He’s a doctor who was aware of how many animals were being used in clinical trials, laboratory testing and veterinary teaching facilities.”
The fate of all of those animals 15 years ago was all euthanasia, Ramer commented. Groobman knew from his medical experience that many of the animals used in testing could be rehabilitated and adopted out. He bought the property in two different phases and little by little over time invested a lot of money in getting the sanctuary that he envisioned.
“It was to be a sanctuary not only for the animals, but also provided a destination for people who wanted to experience Wyoming and be around animals,” Ramer said. “Also that the animals were not needlessly disposed of. We could offer the animals a thank you for their service. We could also enrich the lives of people looking for a companion animal.”
The hours at the Sanctuary for volunteer visitors are from 10 a.m. to noon and then again from 2-4 p.m. Their business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ramer recommends that visitors call ahead to visit and set an appointment, especially if they are considering the rental of a yurt for a night, which rents out for $150.