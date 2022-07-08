The Mr T Extreme Bull Riding is one of the highlights in a week of Laramie Jubilee Days rodeo action at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The bull riders squared off Thursday, with JR Stratford, above, winning with an 87.5-point ride. At right, Gavin Mitchell gets hung up on his ride. The events hit their peak beginning at 7 p.m. tonight and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for PRCA performances.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus