That's right. Just six more days before the free workshop on marketing your business digitally, and others have already made their RSVPs to attend.
Who knows who those businesses may be. It might be one of your competitors, so you need to ask yourself, do you want them to "get the drop on you?" Do you want to run the risk they will have the tools you won't, the tools that will win away customers from you, including ones who have patronized you through the years? Until once the free workshop concludes and they are wooed away?
It cannot be said and said often enough. Don’t delay if you haven’t already reserved your space for the free workshop geared toward small to medium-sized businesses to fully realize the potential that exists having a digital presence in order to maximize gain.
The event, sponsored by both the Laramie Boomerang and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, will occur from 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, April 28 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
Titled “How to Effectively Market Your Business in Today’s Challenging Times,” it will feature Mike Martoccia, a renown digital specialist. He currently serves as Vice President of Digital Sales and Marketing for Adams Publishing Group, parent company of the Laramie Boomerang.
He has more than 28 years of experience in media marketing leadership, from corporate digital revenue and advertising management to small business advertising workshops, sales training, and event marketing.
Martoccia has spent his entire career in the newspaper and digital space and fully understands markets and the business climate of community businesses. As a result, he has helped many businesses understand the need to further incorporate digital products in order to extend their reach and ROI with their media buys.
As he has done at other workshop seminars, Marotccia, who has helped more than 30,000-plus businesses, will provide pointers on how a business can best target its marketing, as well as the ways in which to do so to maximize one’s products and services.
ACT NOW
Although the workshop seminar is free, seating is limited to the first 35 businesses. To secure your presence, RSVP the Laramie Boomerang.
Contact any of the following:
Nicole Palyo: 307-755-3307, or: npalyo@ laramieboomerang.com
Jordan Smith: 307-755-3358, or: jsmith@ laramieboomerang.com
Gary Loftus: 307-755-3330, or: gloftus@ laramieboomerang.com